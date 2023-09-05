GEN3i Migration Services Achieves Amazon Web Services Partner Network Status

The AWS APN Select Tier Partner status allows GMS to offer a range of solutions to its customers, including data migration and storage, disaster recovery, and cloud optimization, providing greater value with access to a wider range of cloud services and features, as well as AWS support. Tweet this

"We are pleased to support GEN3i through our Accelerated Development Program, enabling AWS customers to more easily procure and deploy GEN3i's cloud solutions to drive transformative outcomes," said Sehar Wahla, Director of Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Business Development at Carahsoft. "Together with GEN3i and our reseller partners, we are committed to delivering excellence in cloud innovation, and we look forward to continuing the momentum of this partnership."

The AWS Partner Network (APN) is a global program designed to help AWS customers identify and connect with qualified AWS Partners. The APN recognizes partners who have demonstrated technical expertise and proven customer success in delivering AWS solutions. With this accomplishment, GMS is proud to be part of the APN community and looks forward to continuing to work with AWS and Carahsoft to provide the best cloud migration solutions available.

About GEN3i Migration Services

GEN3i Migration Services is a team of subject matter experts with over a decade delivering in the processes and technologies of Backup and Recovery, Archiving, eDiscovery, and Information Governance. GMS has extensive experience implementing these technologies, facilitating the migration of data and integrating disparate platforms into seamless solutions. GMS offers unbiased assessments of technology and can help get the most from your current solution or implement a new system that meets all your specific needs and compliance requirements, regardless of vendor preferences. Visit us at www.gen3i.com.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Customer Experience, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Open Source, and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

Media Contact

Kristen Myers, GEN3i Migration Services, 1 (314) 972-2128, [email protected], www.gen3i.com

Mary Lange, Carahsoft Technology Corp., 1 (703) 230-7434, [email protected], www.carahsoft.com

SOURCE GEN3i Migration Services