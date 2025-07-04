GenAI Masterclass in Austin Draws Full House: WALT Labs & Google Cloud Showcase Real-World AI for Business

"The future of AI isn't automation, it's acceleration. These tools aren't here to replace teams, they're here to multiply them." — Morgan Atkins, Data & AI Practice Lead, WALT Labs Post this

Morgan Atkins, Data & AI Practice Lead at WALT Labs, opened with a live demo of the Agentic Development Kit (ADK), building a fully functional webpage in under 10 minutes from a single prompt. "These tools aren't here to replace teams, they're here to multiply them," Atkins explained.

Customer Keynote: Site Impact's AI Journey

Jennifer Gressman, CEO of Site Impact, shared how AI transformed her business from early struggles to scale.

"I used to shove unpaid bills under my bed," she said. "Now we move millions of personalized marketing messages a day, powered by GenAI." She emphasized that AI isn't replacing people; it's unlocking their full creative potential.

AI in Fitness and Human Performance

Eddie Russ, former NFL player and Director of Training at PR Fitness, explained how his team uses AI to enhance coaching through a method called Triple T: Test, Track, Transform. "With AI, we eliminate guesswork in performance. We're not just coaching, we're optimizing," Russ said.

Executive Panel: Scaling AI with Context and Accountability

The event concluded with insights from:

Yrvine Thulesma, Customer Engineer, Google Cloud

Stewart Smith, CPTO, WALT Labs

Nathan Barrett, Director of Professional Services, WALT Labs

Morgan Atkins, Data & AI Practice Lead, WALT Labs

The panel discussed embedding GenAI into core business systems and emphasized context, accountability, and speed as critical success factors. Panelists shared real-world examples of moving from pilot projects to production-ready AI, highlighting how clear objectives and cross-functional collaboration are key to sustainable AI adoption. They also addressed common pitfalls like over-automation or lack of alignment with business outcomes, and how to avoid them.

Next Steps: Google-Funded AI Workshops Available

To support teams looking to accelerate their AI journey, WALT Labs is offering fully funded GenAI workshops for qualified teams to help:

Identify and validate AI use cases

Build agent-powered prototypes

Move from exploration to execution

Book a GenAI Workshop: https://www.waltlabs.io/genai-workshop

About WALT Labs

WALT Labs is a Google Cloud Premier Partner specializing in generative AI, cloud modernization, and data transformation. With offices in the U.S. and U.K., WALT Labs provides white-glove service to help companies simplify complexity and deploy AI systems that deliver measurable outcomes.

WALT is also the creator of Carbon, an AI engine that provides cost, usage, and performance visibility across cloud and GenAI environments.

