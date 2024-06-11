Gene Thompson Acquires Majority Ownership of InterLinc Mortgage

"I have learned to invest in people, not markets. Our foundation is rock-solid, rooted in a profound commitment to our cherished customers and incredible staff. I can't wait to build upon this foundation as we forge ahead," said Gene Thompson, President & CEO of InterLinc Mortgage. Post this

When asked about the timing of his acquisition, he responded, "I have learned to invest in people, not markets. Our foundation is rock-solid, rooted in a profound commitment to our cherished customers and incredible staff. I can't wait to build upon this foundation as we forge ahead."

InterLinc is doubling down on its mission to provide top-notch service and a wide range of solutions to meet clients' needs. Through the integration of cutting-edge technology and enhancement of systems, the mortgage process is being revolutionized propelling the company to unprecedented heights.

"Gene is the ideal leader to steer the company; there's simply no one else I'd trust with this role," said James Durham, Senior Vice President at InterLinc. "Gene's clear vision, strong leadership, and deep industry know-how make him the perfect person to lead us forward. With Gene leading the charge, we're sure InterLinc will reach new heights."

It's safe to say that while other mortgage companies are having to shut their doors, InterLinc is expanding and welcoming new opportunities for growth and innovation. By investing in great leadership, nurturing top talent, and pursuing a bold vision, InterLinc has proven you can thrive even in the most difficult of times.

About InterLinc Mortgage:

InterLinc Mortgage, a leading privately-owned mortgage company, is committed to providing exceptional service and fostering a culture of success for its team and clients. With intentional leadership, cutting-edge technology, and a focus on quality over quantity, InterLinc Mortgage continues to thrive in a dynamic market.

For more information about InterLinc Mortgage, visit http://www.joininterlinc.com

Media Contact

Haley Beach, InterLinc Mortgage, (281) 210-5634, [email protected], www.joininterlinc.com

SOURCE InterLinc Mortgage