Genea Biomedx and Gattaca Genomics Partner to Advance IVF Success Rates Through Groundbreaking Institutional Review Board Study

The study, titled "Embryo Assessment Utilizing Time-lapse Imaging in Conjunction With Preimplantation Genetic Testing for Aneuploidy With Next-Generation Sequencing," will integrate Geri's high-resolution imaging with Gattaca Genomics' leading-edge genetic testing solutions. By combining their strengths, the companies aim to develop a comprehensive dataset that may redefine how healthy embryos are selected, potentially transforming IVF success rates and clinical outcomes.

Unlocking Clinical Potential in Clinics Globally

This partnership strengthens the scientific foundation of IVF treatments and highlights the substantial potential for Genea Biomedx and Gattaca Genomics. The collaboration opens new opportunities in the growing IVF market by uniting Genea Biomedx's technological innovations with Gattaca Genomics' genetic expertise. Around 100 IVF clinics globally will benefit from access to integrated solutions that can improve patient success rates and clinical efficiencies, further driving demand for Geri incubators and advanced genetic testing.

"This collaboration represents an exciting step forward in the science and business of IVF," said Marian Garriga, CEO of Genea Biomedx. "By joining forces, we provide fertility specialists with the advanced tools they need while tapping into a substantial market with potential for exponential growth."

Dr. Mari Mitrani, Chief Scientific Officer and co-founder at Gattaca Genomics, added: "This study could be a game-changer for couples struggling with infertility. By combining time-lapse imaging and genetic testing, we aim to provide experts with the insights to identify the most viable embryos, making IVF more successful."

A Global Opportunity for IVF Clinics

Genea Biomedx and Gattaca Genomics are inviting leading IVF clinics worldwide to participate in this groundbreaking study. Clinics that join the study will gain access to Geri time-lapse incubators and advanced genetic testing, contributing to a global dataset that will redefine embryo selection standards.

"This collaborative effort unites leading IVF clinics worldwide in a shared mission to improve patient care and success rates," said Dr. Tyl Taylor, Director of Genetic Services at Gattaca Genomics. "By providing the Geri incubator, Genea Biomedx is enabling us to collect high-quality data on embryo development and aneuploidy, helping us unlock valuable insights that will benefit countless families on their fertility journeys."

For more details about the study design and participation, please visit ClinicalTrials.gov.

About Genea Biomedx

Genea Biomedx is a leading global provider and manufacturer of medical devices designed to simplify and automate the fertility treatment process, focusing on improving clinical outcomes. Genea Biomedx's team of experts is dedicated to reducing the impact of uncontrollable variables like human error and environmental factors through innovative technology that enhances industry standards. Our cutting-edge devices provide exceptional performance and reliability, ensuring optimal clinical outcomes. Our products increase efficiency and reduce errors with intuitive interfaces and automated features. We invest heavily in R&D to help revolutionize the IVF industry. Genea Biomedx is a trusted partner that provides exceptional customer service, training, and technical support to laboratories worldwide.

About Gattaca Genomics

Gattaca Genomics is a trailblazer in reproductive health, offering cutting-edge genetic testing to empower patients in their family planning journey. Our expertise in Preimplantation Genetic Testing (PGT) and Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS) provides crucial insights to inform meaningful decisions. Led by CEO Michael Carbonara and Chief Scientific Officer Dr. Maria Ines "Mari" Mitrani, our team combines visionary leadership with scientific rigor to deliver personalized support and a deep understanding of each family's unique needs. Gattaca Genomics is transforming family planning by harnessing the power of advanced technology, offering sophisticated solutions that enhance the chances of a healthy pregnancy while minimizing genetic risks.

