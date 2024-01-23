Genea Welcomes Glenn Felson as Senior Vice President of Sales, Commercial Real Estate

"We are thrilled to welcome Glenn Felson to our executive team," said Michael Wong, CEO at Genea. "He has an outstanding track record of successfully partnering with real estate owners and operators in delivering value-added technology solutions." Post this

"I am very passionate about the Smart-Building industry, and I am excited to join Genea because they have by far the best Smart Building platform that I have seen throughout my career. I love that Genea's cloud solutions integrate with non-proprietary hardware which allows clients to utilize best-in-class software without being handcuffed to proprietary devices."

Prior to Kastle, Felson held the role of Chief Sales Officer for Breather, an international PropTech startup which raised $150M of capital prior to being acquired by Industrious. Other roles that he has held over the years include Vice President of Franchise Sales & Acquisitions for Realogy (now called Anywhere Real Estate) and Senior Vice President for William Raveis Real Estate.

"We are thrilled to welcome Glenn Felson to our executive team," said Michael Wong, CEO at Genea. "He has an outstanding track record of successfully partnering with real estate owners and operators in delivering value-added technology solutions. His customer-centric, team-oriented and results-driven approach makes him an ideal fit with our team."

