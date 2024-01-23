Genea Welcomes Glenn Felson as Senior Vice President of Sales, Commercial Real Estate

Genea, a leading provider of Smart Building technology, is pleased to announce the appointment of Glenn Felson as the Senior Vice President of Sales. In this role, Felson will be tasked with leading the company's team responsible for selling Genea's suite of solutions across the Commercial Real Estate industry.
IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Genea, a leading provider of Smart Building technology, is pleased to announce the appointment of Glenn Felson as the Senior Vice President of Sales. In this role, Felson will be tasked with leading the company's team responsible for selling Genea's suite of solutions across the Commercial Real Estate industry.
Felson has had an extensive career in scaling technology and real estate companies. Most recently, he held the role of Managing Director for Kastle Systems where his responsibilities included leading portfolio sales for the largest Commercial and Multifamily Real Estate owners and managers globally. Over his 7-year tenure at Kastle Systems, Felson spent 3 ½ years as the President of their Northeast division before being promoted to Managing Director.
"I am very passionate about the Smart-Building industry, and I am excited to join Genea because they have by far the best Smart Building platform that I have seen throughout my career. I love that Genea's cloud solutions integrate with non-proprietary hardware which allows clients to utilize best-in-class software without being handcuffed to proprietary devices."
Prior to Kastle, Felson held the role of Chief Sales Officer for Breather, an international PropTech startup which raised $150M of capital prior to being acquired by Industrious. Other roles that he has held over the years include Vice President of Franchise Sales & Acquisitions for Realogy (now called Anywhere Real Estate) and Senior Vice President for William Raveis Real Estate.
"We are thrilled to welcome Glenn Felson to our executive team," said Michael Wong, CEO at Genea. "He has an outstanding track record of successfully partnering with real estate owners and operators in delivering value-added technology solutions. His customer-centric, team-oriented and results-driven approach makes him an ideal fit with our team."
