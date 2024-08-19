Genedata Announces It Is Joining Forces with Danaher Corporation

We share a commitment to supporting biopharma companies to accelerate the development of much-needed therapies by providing innovative solutions that help researchers access high-quality insights. Greg Milosevich, Vice President and Group Executive of Danaher's DH Life Sciences LLC subsidiary Post this

Genedata's offerings are expected to add to Danaher's broad workflow solutions that help accelerate the speed of drug discovery, development, and manufacturing for critical new therapies. Over the past several years Genedata and Danaher have engaged in several successful collaborations.

"Genedata is a global market leader in digitalizing R&D processes to help accelerate the delivery of lifesaving and personalized medicines. Our achievements are driven by the dedication and expertise of our teams, whose efforts have been instrumental in earning the trust of our customers," said Othmar Pfannes, Ph.D., Founder and CEO of Genedata. "As a Danaher operating company, Genedata will seek to continue to attract the brightest talent and solve our customers' hardest problems globally."

"Throughout our trusted relationship with Genedata, we have long admired their innovative software systems anchored in deep scientific expertise. We share a commitment to supporting biopharma companies to accelerate the development of much-needed therapies by providing innovative solutions that help researchers access high-quality insights," said Greg Milosevich, Vice President and Group Executive of Danaher's DH Life Sciences LLC subsidiary. "We are excited to welcome their team to Danaher and intend to continue expanding Genedata's capabilities to address new technologies and requirements in this quickly evolving field."

About Genedata

Genedata transforms data into intelligence with innovative software solutions that incorporate extensive biopharma R&D domain knowledge. Multinational biopharmaceutical organizations and cutting-edge biotechs around the globe rely on Genedata to digitalize and automate data-rich and complex R&D processes. From early discovery all the way to the clinic, Genedata solutions help support the return-on-investment attributable to R&D expenditure. Founded in 1997, Genedata is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland with additional offices in Boston, London, Munich, San Francisco, Singapore, and Tokyo.

http://www.genedata.com

LinkedIn | X (Twitter) | YouTube

[email protected]

About Danaher Corporation

Danaher is a leading global life sciences and diagnostics innovator, committed to accelerating the power of science and technology to improve human health. Our businesses partner closely with customers to help solve many of the most important health challenges impacting patients around the world. Danaher's advanced science and technology - and proven ability to innovate - help enable faster, more accurate diagnoses and help reduce the time and cost needed to sustainably discover, develop and deliver life-changing therapies. Focused on scientific excellence, innovation and continuous improvement, our 65,000+ associates worldwide help ensure that Danaher is improving quality of life for billions of people today, while setting the foundation for a healthier, more sustainable tomorrow. Explore more at http://www.danaher.com.

________________________________________

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements in this release that are not strictly historical, including any statements regarding events or developments that we believe or anticipate will or may occur in the future are "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. There are a number of important factors that could cause actual results, developments and business decisions to differ materially from those suggested or indicated by such forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. These factors include, among other things: unanticipated, further declines in demand for our COVID-19 related products, the impact of global health crises, the impact of our debt obligations on our operations and liquidity, deterioration of or instability in the global economy, the markets we serve and the financial markets, uncertainties with respect to the development, deployment, and use of artificial intelligence in our business and products, uncertainties relating to national laws or policies, including laws or policies to protect or promote domestic interests and/or address foreign competition, contractions or growth rates and cyclicality of markets we serve, competition, our ability to develop and successfully market new products and technologies and expand into new markets, the potential for improper conduct by our employees, agents or business partners, our compliance with applicable laws and regulations (including rules relating to off-label marketing and other regulations relating to medical devices and the health care industry), the results of our clinical trials and perceptions thereof, our ability to effectively address cost reductions and other changes in the health care industry, our ability to successfully identify and consummate appropriate acquisitions and strategic investments, our ability to integrate the businesses we acquire and achieve the anticipated growth, synergies and other benefits of such acquisitions, contingent liabilities and other risks relating to acquisitions, investments, strategic relationships and divestitures (including tax-related and other contingent liabilities relating to past and future IPOs, split-offs or spin-offs), security breaches or other disruptions of our information technology systems or violations of data privacy laws, the impact of our restructuring activities on our ability to grow, risks relating to potential impairment of goodwill and other intangible assets, currency exchange rates, tax audits and changes in our tax rate and income tax liabilities, changes in tax laws applicable to multinational companies, litigation and other contingent liabilities including intellectual property and environmental, health and safety matters, the rights of the United States government with respect to our production capacity in times of national emergency or with respect to intellectual property/production capacity developed using government funding, risks relating to product, service or software defects, product liability and recalls, risks relating to our manufacturing operations and fluctuations in the cost and availability of the supplies we use (including commodities) and labor we need for our operations, our relationships with and the performance of our channel partners, uncertainties relating to collaboration arrangements with third-parties, the impact of deregulation on demand for our products and services, the impact of climate change, legal or regulatory measures to address climate change and our ability to address stakeholder expectations relating to climate change, labor matters and our ability to recruit, retain and motivate talented employees representing diverse backgrounds, experiences and skill sets, non-U.S. economic, political, legal, compliance, social and business factors (including the impact of military conflicts), disruptions relating to man-made and natural disasters, inflation and the impact of our By-law exclusive forum provisions. Additional information regarding the factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is available in our SEC filings, including Danaher's 2023 Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the second quarter of 2024. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release and except to the extent required by applicable law, Danaher does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events and developments or otherwise.

Media Contact

Allison Kurz, Genedata, +41 61 511 84 00, [email protected], www.genedata.com

SOURCE Genedata