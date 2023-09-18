Genedata Collaborates with Astellas to Facilitate Regenerative Cell Therapy Product Development

We are excited about our collaboration with Astellas in the context of automating the analysis of NGS-based assays to ensure the biosafety of cell therapy products. Othmar Pfannes, Ph.D., CEO at Genedata Tweet this

Genedata Selector is an end-to-end enterprise platform that consolidates scientific and validation consulting services. It assists biopharmaceutical companies in development of innovative therapies, in confirming critical quality attributes, and making informed decisions throughout the drug development process. The software features unique "Playbooks" that offer user-friendly interfaces for automating NGS-based analyses, including adventitious agent detection. Genedata Selector is fully compliant with FAIR data principles, as all results are associated with sample information that can be easily accessed, monitored, and tracked. The platform promotes data democratization and collaboration, helping researchers generate new insights and provide clear go/no-go signals for agile decision-making.

AIRM plans to leverage the Genedata Selector to help automate workflows, reduce bottlenecks, and speed up progress toward cell therapies.

"We are excited about our collaboration with Astellas in the context of automating the analysis of NGS-based assays to ensure the biosafety of cell therapy products," said Othmar Pfannes, Ph.D., CEO of Genedata. "We have recognized the need to accelerate complex processes in biopharma R&D and are committed to investing into Genedata Selector as a platform for the automation of NGS-based assays for a variety of key workflows, such as the identification of viral contamination in bioreactors in GxP as well as non-GxP environments. We look forward to providing innovative leaders like Astellas a platform to bring therapies to market efficiently."

About Genedata

Genedata transforms data into intelligence with innovative software solutions that incorporate extensive biopharma R&D domain knowledge. Multinational biopharmaceutical organizations and cutting-edge biotechs around the globe rely on Genedata to digitalize and automate data-rich and complex R&D processes. From early discovery all the way to the clinic, Genedata solutions help maximize the ROI in R&D expenditure. Founded in 1997, Genedata is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland with additional offices in Boston, London, Munich, San Francisco, Singapore, and Tokyo.

