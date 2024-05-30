Genedata Expressionist 18.0 Sets New Benchmarks in Biotherapeutic Characterization and GxP-compliant MS Data Review

By facilitating the implementation of MAM in regulated environments, Genedata Expressionist accelerates biopharma R&D; enhancing the efficiency, accuracy, and the comprehensiveness of quality monitoring of biopharmaceuticals. Othmar Pfannes, Ph.D., CEO at Genedata Post this

This release also introduces new capabilities to streamline and optimize cutting-edge top-down MS approaches. By combining and consolidating results from multiple fragment mapping experiments, Genedata Expressionist 18.0 provides a broader coverage over the complete protein. Extending the out-of-the box capabilities of Genedata Expressionist to support novel MS-based methods demonstrates Genedata's commitment to provide its industry partners with the most innovative and effective analytical technologies available today.

In addition, the new release facilitates review of MS results, reducing workload on experts and enabling multi-attribute method (MAM) approaches for biotherapeutic quality monitoring. After Genedata Expressionist workflows have provided fully automated MS data processing and analysis, experts can manually verify, correct, and approve each individual result down to the peak integration level. All manual interactions, comments, and changes are added to a comprehensive audit trail that delivers full transparency and traceability and facilitates the implementation and operation of compliance in stringently regulated GxP environments.

"This latest Genedata Expressionist release sets a new benchmark for MS-based in-depth characterization of novel therapeutics, meeting the growing industry need for detailed functional information as drug portfolios evolve and molecular complexity increases," stated Othmar Pfannes, Ph.D., CEO of Genedata. "Moreover, by facilitating the implementation of MAM in regulated environments, Genedata Expressionist accelerates biopharma R&D; enhancing the efficiency, accuracy, and the comprehensiveness of quality monitoring of biopharmaceuticals."

About Genedata

Genedata transforms data into intelligence with innovative software solutions that incorporate extensive biopharma R&D domain knowledge. Multinational biopharmaceutical organizations and cutting-edge biotechs around the globe rely on Genedata to digitalize and automate data-rich and complex R&D processes. From early discovery all the way to the clinic, Genedata solutions help maximize the ROI in R&D expenditure. Founded in 1997, Genedata is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland with additional offices in Boston, London, Munich, San Francisco, Singapore, and Tokyo.

http://www.genedata.com

LinkedIn | Twitter | YouTube

Disclaimer

The statements in this press release that relate to future plans, events or performance are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including risks associated with uncertainties related to contract cancellations, developing risks, competitive factors, uncertainties pertaining to customer orders, demand for products and services, development of markets for the Company's products and services. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to release publicly the result of any revisions to these forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

All product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.

Media Contact

Allison Kurz, www.genedata.com, +41615118400, [email protected], www.genedata.com

SOURCE Genedata