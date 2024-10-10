Genedata Expressionist 18.5 Introduces Automated Characterization Workflows for Novel Therapeutics

Latest release offers an innovative characterization workflow for oligonucleotide therapeutics and expedites high-throughput peptide mapping data review
BASEL, Switzerland, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Genedata, the leading provider of enterprise software solutions for biopharmaceutical R&D, today announced the latest release of Genedata Expressionist®18.5, a platform for streamlining and automating characterization and quality monitoring of biotherapeutics using mass spectrometry (MS). This release provides an innovative new workflow for oligonucleotide characterization and additional functionalities for high-throughput peptide mapping, while advanced review capabilities empower both expert and non-expert users to make faster decisions.
"The latest Genedata Expressionist release reaffirms Genedata's ongoing commitment to advancing the development of new classes of complex therapeutics by providing a platform that offers unparalleled flexibility and analysis control," stated Othmar Pfannes, PhD, President of Genedata. "By facilitating the decision-making process, this release marks a significant milestone in making MS more accessible, encouraging its broader adoption in developing novel therapeutics."
Oligonucleotides are rapidly emerging as a class of drugs of interest across the pharmaceutical industry. Genedata Expressionist is constantly developed to keep at the forefront of scientific advances and now expands on its high-throughput oligonucleotide monitoring workflow with the introduction of oligonucleotide characterization by intact mass, an innovative approach that offers full flexibility and control in characterizing all variations of oligonucleotide therapeutics, including synthesis side products and metabolites.
As the demand for peptide mapping sample processing increases, reviewing large result datasets has become a significant time investment. Leveraging Genedata Expressionist strong automation capabilities, the new release introduces a new peptide mapping approach that takes on the heavy lifting in evaluating complex MS results.
An additional highlight is artifact removal for data analysis, which helps experts focus on true signals by removing LC-MS artifacts, a major source of false positives. The automated flagging of different artifacts — such as chemical noise and polymer contamination — facilitates the effective review of annotations and simplifies decision-making.
Trusted by leading biopharmaceutical companies worldwide, Genedata Expressionist® continues to streamline biopharma workflows across organizations to deliver high-quality results with significant time and cost savings by automating and harmonizing all MS data processes.
About Genedata
Genedata transforms data into intelligence with innovative software solutions that incorporate extensive biopharma R&D domain knowledge. Multinational biopharmaceutical organizations and cutting-edge biotechs around the globe rely on Genedata to digitalize and automate data-rich and complex R&D processes. From early discovery all the way to the clinic, Genedata solutions help maximize the ROI in R&D expenditure. Founded in 1997, Genedata is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland with additional offices in Boston, London, Munich, San Francisco, Singapore, and Tokyo.
http://www.genedata.com
