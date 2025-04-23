Genedata Expressionist Delivers Robust New Peak Detection Enabling MS-based MAM in QC

The ability to rely on a fully integrated and automated MAM NPD workflow is a game changer ... With Genedata Expressionist, organizations can now make informed decisions across the global biopharma network, from R&D to regulated environments, said Othmar Pfannes, Ph.D., President of Genedata Post this

Developed in close collaboration with industry-leading partners, the robust, efficient, and user-friendly NPD workflow in Genedata Expressionist leverages automatic artifact detection and a sequential filtering strategy to practically eliminate false positives across large datasets. Automated workflows detect new, changing, and absent species with unmatched precision and speed, while intuitive visualizations provide users with a complete analysis overview and facilitate result evaluation for non-MS experts.

"The ability to rely on a fully integrated and automated MAM NPD workflow is a game changer and should facilitate the rapid acceptance of MAM in QC," said Othmar Pfannes, Ph.D., President of Genedata. "With Genedata Expressionist, organizations can now make informed decisions across the global biopharma network, from R&D to regulated environments, based on in-depth product and process understanding."

Moreover, this release continues Genedata's commitment to supporting all modalities, including oligonucleotides. Genedata Expressionist consolidates its leading position in intact mass capabilities for impurity analysis and introduces identification based on MS/MS fragment spectra mapping, which is essential for detecting sequence variants and chemical modifications during oligonucleotide synthesis. Additionally, the configuration of a master library simplifies the selection of modifications that would otherwise need to be individually created. Finally, for natural, long oligonucleotides such as mRNA, Genedata Expressionist enables automatic generation of candidates for poly(A)-tail sequence analysis.

Trusted by leading biopharmaceutical companies worldwide, Genedata Expressionist continues to streamline biopharma workflows across organizations to deliver high-quality results with significant time and cost savings due to automating and harmonizing all MS data processes.

About Genedata

Genedata transforms data into intelligence with innovative software solutions that incorporate extensive biopharma R&D domain knowledge. Multinational biopharmaceutical organizations and cutting-edge biotechs around the globe rely on Genedata to digitalize and automate data-rich and complex R&D processes. From early discovery all the way to the clinic, Genedata solutions help maximize the ROI in R&D expenditure. Founded in 1997, Genedata is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland with additional offices in Boston, London, Munich, San Francisco, Singapore, and Tokyo.

