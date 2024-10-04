Genedata Profiler 16.6 Enhances Data Analytics to Advance Precision Medicine

With an AI-enabling framework, intuitive analytical tools, and enhanced platform scalability and performance, we empower stakeholders throughout the organization to make informed, data-driven decisions. Othmar Pfannes, Ph.D., President of Genedata Post this

Profiler 16.6 facilitates hypothesis testing and accelerates actionable insight generation by equipping scientists with specialized web-based applications covering entire scientific workflows in a GxP-ready environment. Added enhancements empower data scientists to leverage advanced data wrangling and analysis approaches at scale.

Highlights of the new release include:

Profiler App Store for Fast Self-Service Data Exploration

Using this open ecosystem, scientists can benefit from out-of-the-box applications for self-service data analysis and visualization across non-clinical and clinical programs. The Profiler App store infrastructure simplifies the management and rollout of both Profiler- and customer-built analytics applications across the organization. The first of these end-to-end applications allows translational and biomarker scientists to effectively analyze multi-omics data across experiments. In addition, users get access to up-to-date harmonized data from public sources such as TCGA, GTEx, CCLE, or GEO for comparison with in-house data without the need for data science support. Another application supports interactive comprehensive analysis of any data type available in Profiler. Genedata will continue populating the App Store with additional end-to-end workflows for diverse scientific use cases spanning early to late translational research.

Enhanced Analytics Environment

Profiler's analytics architecture has been upgraded, allowing data scientists to bring in and run their own existing big data processing and analysis pipelines without adaptation. With all necessary tools in a single environment, data scientists no longer need to spend time modifying code or transferring data and benefit from Profiler's ingrained code versioning for reproducibility and compliance. In addition, the newly incorporated GPU support of the analytics environment makes it possible to conduct a wider range of AI-based analyses.

Cost Reduction via Data Archival

After raw multi-omics data (e.g., BAM or FASTQ files from high-throughput sequencing assays) have been processed and immediate access to them is no longer required, organizations can now transfer them to less costly storage tiers. These archived historical datasets can still be found and accessed for future use either programmatically or using Genedata Profiler's data catalog. This new feature is particularly valuable for clinical research projects where data needs to be retained over long periods. Using Profiler's data archival, organizations can comply with regulatory requirements while saving significant amounts of money.

Streamlined User Access Management with SCIM

With the latest release, automatic provisioning and revocation of user access is possible using Systems for Cross-Domain Identity Management (SCIM) such as Okta® and Entra ID® (Microsoft Azure Active Directory). This simplifies user access management for system owners and allows new users to be immediately onboarded without IT support. Also, access can be automatically revoked, for example after an anticipated project completion date, strengthening compliance requirements. As a result, in-platform user information is always up to date for future audits.

These new enhancements of Genedata Profiler empower biopharma and biotech companies to expedite their interpretation of multitudes of biological data, so they can uncover and disseminate scientific knowledge that drives the development of innovative treatments.

About Genedata

Genedata transforms data into intelligence with innovative software solutions that incorporate extensive biopharma R&D domain knowledge. Multinational biopharmaceutical organizations and cutting-edge biotechs around the globe rely on Genedata to digitalize and automate data-rich and complex R&D processes. From early discovery all the way to the clinic, Genedata solutions help maximize the ROI in R&D expenditure. Founded in 1997, Genedata is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland with additional offices in Boston, London, Munich, San Francisco, Singapore, and Tokyo.

http://www.genedata.com

LinkedIn | X (Twitter) | YouTube

________________________________________

Contact

Allison Kurz

Genedata

Public Relations

[email protected]

Disclaimer

The statements in this press release that relate to future plans, events or performance are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including risks associated with uncertainties related to contract cancellations, developing risks, competitive factors, uncertainties pertaining to customer orders, demand for products and services, development of markets for the Company's products and services. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to release publicly the result of any revisions to these forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

All product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.

Media Contact

Allison Kurz, Genedata AG, +41 61 511 84 00, [email protected], www.genedata.com

SOURCE Genedata AG