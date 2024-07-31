Genedata Selector 10 Revolutionizes R&D Workflows in Agricultural Biotechnology

We remain committed to addressing the needs of agricultural biotech R&D organizations. Genedata Selector 10 accelerates the development of innovative agricultural biotechnology products by enabling R&D organizations to harness the power of NGS. Othmar Pfannes, Ph.D., CEO of Genedata Post this

The latest release, Genedata Selector 10, introduces a web-based workflow editor that simplifies NGS data management and enables scientists to rapidly prototype and refine their data analysis workflows throughout the R&D process. The intuitive user interface fosters collaboration among scientists with diverse scientific backgrounds and bioinformatics expertise, accelerating the accurate analysis of NGS data and efficient sharing of results. Furthermore, a new automation engine has been introduced, offering innovative ways to achieve scalability goals with HPC clusters and AWS batch.

Genedata Selector 10 comes equipped with out-of-the-box Playbooks integrated with Nextflow to streamline metadata submission, sample registration, NGS data processing, analysis, and reporting. This enables automated and intuitive visualization of genotype-phenotype relationships. As a single source of truth, Genedata Selector facilitates metadata integration and connection to existing software and databases through Playbooks and APIs. To streamline insight generation and hypothesis testing, the latest release also supports genome editing and virtual genomes, including plasmid and vector management, as well as tracking and sharing project results across teams.

"We remain committed to addressing the changing needs of agricultural biotech R&D organizations through the automation and next-generation scalability powered by Genedata Selector," said Othmar Pfannes, Ph.D., CEO of Genedata. "The latest release of Genedata Selector accelerates the development of innovative agricultural biotechnology products by enabling R&D organizations to harness the power of NGS to contribute to global nutritional advancements and sustainability."

Genedata transforms data into intelligence with innovative software solutions that incorporate extensive biotech, agriscience, and biopharma R&D domain knowledge. Multinational biopharmaceutical organizations and cutting-edge biotechs around the globe rely on Genedata to digitalize and automate data-rich and complex R&D processes. From early discovery all the way to the product, Genedata solutions help maximize the ROI in R&D expenditure. Founded in 1997, Genedata is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland with additional offices in Boston, London, Munich, San Francisco, Singapore, and Tokyo.

