Gener8 Partners with Tillo to Power Its Rapidly Growing Rewards Marketplace

To meet growing demand and scale the value it delivers to its members, Gener8 has integrated with Tillo's global gift card API to expand its gift card offering. This partnership enables Gener8 to offer verified UK users access to a broader range of digital gift cards from top brands, delivered instantly, and all within its existing, closed-user rewards environment.

"Our members love gift cards. They're by far the most popular reward we offer, often selling out in seconds," said Sam Jones, Founder of Gener8. "As our community continues to grow, partnering with Tillo enables us to diversify our catalogue and deliver even more value to users who are choosing to take back control of their data."

Powered by Tillo's award-winning gift card technology, Gener8's rewards platform now benefits from:

Real-time access to a growing catalogue of digital gift cards

Seamless integration through Tillo's flexible API

Scalable infrastructure to support their rapid growth

A smoother user experience with fast delivery and redemption

"Our mission is to make digital gift cards simple, scalable, and powerful for businesses looking to unlock engagement," said Alex Preece, CEO and Co-Founder at Tillo. "Gener8 is a brilliant example of how innovative businesses can create real-world value from digital interactions - and we're excited to help them scale their rewards offering."

By giving people the power to earn from their own data and providing meaningful, instantly gratifying rewards, Gener8 and Tillo are redefining what fair value looks like in today's digital economy.

About Gener8

Gener8 is a privacy-focused tech company that empowers users to earn rewards in exchange for sharing their anonymised data. With over 500,000 UK users, Gener8 offers a closed rewards ecosystem where users accumulate points and redeem them for discounts, offers, trials, and gift cards. Founded in 2017, Gener8 is on a mission to give people back control and value from their data. Learn more at https://gener8ads.com/.

About Tillo

Tillo is the global gift card platform that powers reward, loyalty, and incentive experiences for the world's leading brands and businesses. With its flexible API and plug-and-play StoreFront solution, Tillo connects partners to a global catalogue of 3,000+ digital gift cards across 37 markets and 25 currencies. From employee rewards to cashback, disbursements, and more – Tillo makes gift cards simple, scalable, and powerful. Learn more at www.tillo.com.

