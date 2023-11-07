General Motors and The Chuck Lorre Family Foundation Together Double $1 Million for STEM Supplies in Schools

From hands-on experimental kits to cutting-edge digital tech, the resources supported in this initiative will provide even more dynamic, enriching experiences for future STEM leaders in America's classrooms. Post this

"General Motors is thrilled to join the Chuck Lorre Family Foundation for this match campaign with DonorsChoose," said Terry Rhadigan, vice president of Corporate Giving at GM. "From software and hardware to design and data, our industry continues to evolve. Investing in STEM classrooms is an investment in our collective future."

"We are thrilled to deepen TCLFF's commitment to STEM education by joining forces with General Motors and DonorsChoose in honor of National Stem Day," said Trisha Cardoso, President and Chief Giving Officer of The Chuck Lorre Family Foundation. "Working together with like-minded partners unlocks more funding for our nation's STEM teachers and students."

Both General Motors and The Chuck Lorre Family Foundation have individually partnered with DonorsChoose in the past to support classroom requests for STEM supplies. Collectively, the company and foundation have raised over $11 million for classrooms across the country. Recently, in Spring 2023, General Motors and Chevrolet raised $1.1 million for DonorsChoose in a bidding auction for the first ever, electrified 2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray. Since 2019, the Chuck Lorre Family Foundation has donated more than $1.7M to DonorsChoose projects that request STEM supplies, in honor of Young Sheldon on CBS.

"DonorsChoose celebrates this opportunity to launch our first STEM Day campaign alongside General Motors and Young Sheldon. This campaign will help fund innovative and inspiring projects in schools across the country," said Alix Guerrier, CEO of DonorsChoose. "From hands-on experimental kits to cutting-edge digital tech, the resources supported in this initiative will provide even more dynamic, enriching experiences for future STEM leaders in America's classrooms."

ABOUT GENERAL MOTORS

General Motors (NYSE:GM) is a global company focused on advancing an all-electric future that is inclusive and accessible to all. At the heart of this strategy is the Ultium battery platform, which will power everything from mass-market to high-performance vehicles. General Motors, its subsidiaries and its joint venture entities sell vehicles under the Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Cadillac, Baojun and Wuling brands. More information on the company and its subsidiaries, including OnStar, a global leader in vehicle safety and security services, can be found at https://www.gm.com.

ABOUT CHUCK LORRE FAMILY FOUNDATION

The Chuck Lorre Family Foundation is dedicated to funding innovative and compassionate organizations in the areas of STEM education, healthcare, and the arts. Reflecting the values and unique experiences of the Lorre family, the foundation supports programs, services, and opportunities for those struggling with less and striving for more. For more information, please visit chucklorrefamilyfoundation.org.

ABOUT DONORSCHOOSE

DonorsChoose is the leading way to give to public schools. Since 2000, 5.9 million people and partners have contributed $1.5 billion to support over 2 million teacher requests for learning resources and experiences. As the most trusted crowdfunding platform for teachers, donors, and district administrators alike, DonorsChoose vets each request, ships the funded resources directly to the teacher, and provides thank yous and reporting to donors and school leaders. Charity Navigator and GuideStar have awarded DonorsChoose, a 501(c)3 nonprofit, their highest ratings for transparency and accountability. For more information, visit donorschoose.org.

SOURCE DonorsChoose