General Motors Co. Partners with Optilogic to Solve Complex Global Supply Chain Decisions with Real-Time Results Monitoring

ANN ARBOR, Mich., June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Supply chain design software innovator Optilogic today announced a strategic supply agreement with General Motors Co. (NYSE: GM) to use Optilogic's proprietary supply chain solution, Cosmic Frog, in its Customer Care and Aftersales organization. The software will enable the CCA organization to solve complex supply chain design problems at the SKU level to deliver increased accuracy and logistical efficiency.

Partnering with Optilogic will empower General Motors to analyze its end-to-end supply chain network at group levels, such as customers, suppliers and sub-assemblies—all the way down to individual parts with separate SKUs. The ability to leverage Cosmic Frog's models with apps developed by users to democratize decision-making across the globe will also enable General Motors to collaborate, co-create and share supply chain design models in real-time worldwide.

By having up-to-date access to results as well as the power to create new models and run different scenarios, General Motors can see anticipated results in hours rather than days or months.

General Motors is home to one of the largest supply chain design chain centers of excellence in the world, boasting deep talent in the supply chain design space. The team has tested and used multiple solutions in the past but ultimately selected Optilogic.

"It's a privilege and an honor to have been selected by GM, and the entire Optilogic team is committed to our customers' success," said Optilogic CEO and Founder Don Hicks.

Optilogic offers cloud-native supply chain design solutions that enable businesses to evaluate trade-offs across financial performance, service levels, and systemic risk to design resilient supply chains even in the most dynamic, challenging environments. Its Cosmic Frog supply chain design solution tackles enterprise data at scale, runs models faster than ever, automatically converts legacy models, and requires no IT footprint. Cosmic Frog is the only supply chain design platform to combine optimization, simulation, and risk engines, and includes a risk score on every scenario. Solutions include network design, intelligent greenfield analysis and site selection, M&A analysis, near-shoring/reshoring, CapEx planning, cost-to-serve, product flow, and many more. Stay in touch with Optilogic on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube and visit www.Optilogic.com.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) is a global company focused on advancing an all-electric future that is inclusive and accessible to all. At the heart of this strategy is the Ultium battery platform, which will power everything from mass-market to high-performance vehicles. General Motors, its subsidiaries and its joint venture entities sell vehicles under the Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Cadillac, Baojun and Wuling brands. More information on the company and its subsidiaries, including OnStar, a global leader in vehicle safety and security services, can be found at https://www.gm.com.

