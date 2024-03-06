General RV Center Celebrates a Year of Strategic Growth

"We don't grow for growth's sake. Our strategy is designed to deliver our high-quality service and RV purchasing experience to new and existing customers across the country." Post this

"We don't grow for growth's sake," said General RV CEO, Loren Baidas. "Our strategy is designed to deliver our high-quality service and RV purchasing experience to new and existing customers across the country. We are excited to see how our investment in these facilities and communities enhances our commitment to provide premier customer service."

Expanding Our Network with New Locations

In 2023, General RV acquired two new locations located in West Chester, Pennsylvania and Winter Garden, Florida. The West Chester store, located approximately 35 miles west of Philadelphia, is the company's second Pennsylvania location. The store is located strategically in the region, allowing General RV to increase opportunities to serve RV enthusiasts and owners in Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey and New York. The Winter Garden location in Central Florida is less than 20 miles west of Orlando. It is the sixth General RV location in Florida.

Last year, General RV also opened two additional Florida stores, securing the title of largest family-owned RV dealership in the Sunshine State. The two stores are located in Fort Pierce, on Florida's southeast coast, and Fort Myers.

Exploring New Frontiers with Strategic Locations

Last summer, General RV broke ground on two new Supercenters located in Salisbury, North Carolina and South Weber, Utah. Located north of Charlotte, the Salisbury dealership will mark General RV's first presence in the Tar Heel state. The 71,000-square-foot facility will have over 30 service bays, including a six-bay body shop, with enough space to house 700 RVs. Once open, it will also bring in more than 150 full-time jobs with an average salary of $65,000. The South Weber dealership, situated 30 miles north of Salt Lake City, is the company's second Utah location. The 65,000-square-foot facility will include 30 service bays, a body shop and space to house 450 RVs. This Supercenter is estimated to bring 110 jobs to the local community. Both stores are expected to open by the end of 2024.

Embracing the Future of the RV Industry

As estimated by the U.S Bureau of Economic Analysis, the RV industry has returned to pre-2019 levels, following a pandemic-fueled buying boom that spanned from 2020-2022. Interest in the RV lifestyle remains high as the affordability and convenience of RVing continue to draw in new and existing customers. General RV is poised to meet those growing demands.

"There is always an ebb and flow to the RV industry," said General RV President, Chris Davis. "As 2024 is upon us, we are steadfast in our focus on customer service and implementing our values as a family-owned company across all of our locations to anticipate and exceed the needs of all RVers."

About General RV

Founded in Michigan in 1962, General RV Center is the nation's premier RV dealer. The company currently operates full-service dealerships in Michigan, Illinois, Ohio, Virginia, Florida, Utah and Pennsylvania. Each location offers a large selection of RVs for sale, RV service facilities and retail RV parts and accessories. In 2023, General RV broke ground on a second location in Utah and its first-ever location in North Carolina (both scheduled to open in late 2024) bringing its nationwide network to 20 locations. Visit GeneralRV.com for more information.

