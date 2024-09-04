General RV To Give Away Free RVs, Drop Prices On All Inventory Because America Needs a Vacation

For Three Months, Nationwide and Online Discounts Aimed At Putting Affordability at Forefront for Families to Camp and Connect
WIXOM, Mich., Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- General RV Center is helping families make memories in the great outdoors by giving away free RVs and reducing prices by millions for the next three months online and in its 18 locations nationwide.
Beginning this month, General RV, the largest family-owned RV dealership in the United States, will kick off its "America Needs A Vacation" program that includes the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for lucky customers to get the keys to a new travel trailer. Now campers will find the greatest discounts ever offered in the company's more than 60-year history on its entire RV inventory.
"As a family-owned RV dealership, it is at our core to prioritize time spent with family embracing one of America's favorite pastimes – camping," said General RV President Chris Davis. "Our company's mission is centered on making lifelong, treasured memories with your family. And if we can help families head out on that camping trip or adventure together, we're going to do whatever it takes. Even if that means giving away free RVs."
In an effort to ensure Americans pay less and vacation more, the program also includes a companywide Price Drop Zone where they will find more than 5,000 motorhomes, camper vans, travel trailers and fifth wheels at thousands of dollars less. These Prize Zones will be hosted online at generalrv.com and in-store at all of General RV's 18 locations in Michigan, Florida, Ohio, Virginia, Illinois, Utah and Pennsylvania. Additionally, 48-Hour Flash Sales will be offered with even lower prices on RVs throughout the "America Needs A Vacation" event.
Rules and details to enter for a free RV are online at generalrv.com/americaneedsavacation.
