General RV To Give Away Free RVs, Drop Prices On All Inventory Because America Needs a Vacation

Our company's mission is centered on making lifelong, treasured memories with your family. And if we can help families head out on that camping trip or adventure together, we're going to do whatever it takes. Even if that means giving away free RVs. Post this

"As a family-owned RV dealership, it is at our core to prioritize time spent with family embracing one of America's favorite pastimes – camping," said General RV President Chris Davis. "Our company's mission is centered on making lifelong, treasured memories with your family. And if we can help families head out on that camping trip or adventure together, we're going to do whatever it takes. Even if that means giving away free RVs."

In an effort to ensure Americans pay less and vacation more, the program also includes a companywide Price Drop Zone where they will find more than 5,000 motorhomes, camper vans, travel trailers and fifth wheels at thousands of dollars less. These Prize Zones will be hosted online at generalrv.com and in-store at all of General RV's 18 locations in Michigan, Florida, Ohio, Virginia, Illinois, Utah and Pennsylvania. Additionally, 48-Hour Flash Sales will be offered with even lower prices on RVs throughout the "America Needs A Vacation" event.

Rules and details to enter for a free RV are online at generalrv.com/americaneedsavacation.

Media Contact

Sara Byks, General RV Center, 248-662-9920, [email protected], GeneralRV.com

SOURCE General RV Center