Generate Contracts for Comcast Business in Seconds With SCOUT Sales Tool

Leading independent Technology Solutions Distributor Sandler Partners shares that dynamic, accurate Comcast Business contracts can be generated in moments within the Partner exclusive SCOUT Connectivity serviceability & pricing lookup tool.

REDONDO BEACH, Calif., Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sandler Partners, the nation's leading independent Technology Solutions Distributor, announces that Partners can generate contracts for Comcast Business SMB Coax services in real-time with SCOUT, their connectivity serviceability & pricing tool. This dynamic contract generation includes the most up-to-date pricing, allows Partners to select add-ons and additional services, and ensures that the latest terms & conditions are included. SCOUT is the key for Partners to get the fastest contracts to their customers, cutting hours or even days off their contract generation process for Comcast Business SMB Coax opportunities.

Exclusively available for Partners in their Sandler Portal, benefits of this streamlined contract generation process with SCOUT include:

Key information from the address lookup & pricing inquiry are pre-populated; Partners need to simply enter the billing contact info, review the details, make changes if needed, and download the contract that is ready for customer signature

Real-time contract previews; quickly validate accuracy with a real-time preview of the contract during the buildout phase

Flexible and future-proof; updated pricing, promotions, and changes in terms & conditions are reflected immediately on the contract

"Instant contract generation for Comcast Business is something that'll bring an immediate impact for our Partners," summarizes Justin Marano, Chief Revenue Officer at Sandler Partners. "Reducing the friction in the sales cycle makes it possible for Partners to quickly close more deals. Every business needs Connectivity solutions, that's a given, and the ability to fast-track services from one of the top Providers, Comcast Business, with instant, accurate contracts is a great way to generate more revenue and stay ahead of competition."

SCOUT and all the tools and resources of the Sandler Portal will be demonstrated throughout the upcoming Sandler Partners National Summit (October 7-10 in Huntington Beach, CA). Partners unable to attend the National Summit can always reach out to their dedicated support team – contact information for their Sales Engineer and Channel manager can be found on the homepage of their Sandler Portal. Non-Partners can gain access to all the free resources available to the Sandler Partner community when they become a Partner!

Comcast Business is one of over 60 Connectivity Providers found in SCOUT – with the most accurate, real-time pricing, promotions, add-ons (such as phone lines, televisions, routers, static IPs, etc.), and serviceability information. SCOUT gives you one tool to check availability across the US and Canada and across all top Providers. Look up individual addresses, or bulk search of up to 500 locations at once. API integrations also ensure Partners have the same level of detail offered directly in the Provider tools, without having to learn multiple interfaces. With SCOUT, a process that used to take hours, days, or even a week, can now be generated immediately into a client-ready proposal in moments!

About Comcast Corporation

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company. From the connectivity and platforms we provide, to the content and experiences we create, our businesses reach hundreds of millions of customers, viewers, and guests worldwide. We deliver world-class broadband, wireless, and video through Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky; produce, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through brands including NBC, Telemundo, Universal, Peacock, and Sky; and bring incredible theme parks and attractions to life through Universal Destinations & Experiences. Visit http://www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.

About Sandler Partners and Their Community Approach

Sandler Partners helps empower their network of leading independent Sales Partners to bring organizations around the world a comprehensive range of technology solutions, including Cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Connectivity, Cloud, Colocation, Mobility, Internet of Things, and Continuity. Their community focus helps support Partners to identify solutions swiftly and unbiasedly from a diverse Provider portfolio of 200+ suppliers. Partner sales agents, VARs, and MSPs gain access to a robust support network, Sales Engineering expertise, marketing resources, and powerful sales tools like SCOUT, Solutions Finder, Scout for Solutions, and the Marketing Center within the Sandler Portal. This helps give their Partners what they need to do what they do best – deliver quality, value, performance, features, unparalleled expertise, and service to their clients. Members of the Sandler Partner community can rely on the industry's strongest negotiated agreements and a team dedicated to ensuring all their commissions are found, tracked, and paid.

