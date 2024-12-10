Generation Tux to Offer Collection of Suits and Tuxedos for Purchase

"Now, we're expanding our offering, allowing you to purchase that look and keep it forever. Whether you're dressing up for a big day or planning to wear it again and again, our collection has the perfect suit or tuxedo for you," Post this

You Can Now Purchase the Generation Tux Collection Featuring 27 Styles

The fresh Generation Tux collection includes 27 must-have styles — from modern and slim-fitting options to timeless classics. Generation Tux is on a mission to help customers look great and feel fabulous no matter the occasion. Stylish jackets, pants, and vests for all men's styles can be purchased. Complete outfits, including bow ties, neckties, shirts, shoes, and suspenders.

For women, elegant and comfortable suit pants and jackets are available for purchase that update traditional looks with a flattering fit. From dark hues like black and navy to lighter options ideal for daytime events, like white or charcoal, the new Generation Tux collection for women offers colors that seamlessly adapt to any event. Suit pants with hidden flex waistbands and suits crafted with premium materials provide next-level comfort.

Generation Tux offers virtual consultations to help customers get the perfect look for their special occasion. The ability to purchase what customers love includes a wide selection of shoes, from traditional dress shoes to dressed-down knit shoes.

Generation Tux makes the entire process of dressing to impress an enjoyable experience for every customer. Conveniently order what you need online and have it shipped to your door. Generation Tux Showrooms are open in select cities nationwide, offering free consultation appointments with expert styling advice.

From new collections available for purchase to showroom grand openings, Generation Tux wants to keep their customers in the loop. Get updates on all the exciting happenings at Generation Tux by signing up for the newsletter.

About Generation Tux

Generation Tux, the leader in online suit and tuxedo rentals, offers an elevated and personal experience to help consumers find high-quality and affordable formalwear options for life's biggest events. Founded by industry pioneer George Zimmer, Generation Tux believes that you shouldn't have to compromise on the perfect look because a style is out of stock or out of your price range. Generation Tux builds your style with their collection of 25+ modern suits/tuxedos and hundreds of accessories, as well as services like free color swatch cards, expert styling, free home try-on, guaranteed 14-day shipping nationwide, and more - all without ever leaving the comfort of your home.

