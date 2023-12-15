Generations at Oakton Pavillion Joins Top 1% Healthcare Facilities Achieving Improved Patient Safety and Quality of Patient Care

Generations at Oakton Pavillion is in the top 1% of the long-term care facilities ... families will know that their loved ones when cared for at Generations at Oakton Pavillion are receiving a quality of care that is following the highest national standard of care. Post this

"Generations at Oakton Pavillion is known for providing compassionate person-centered care in a warm family-like setting with quality-of-life activities," said Suddy Salgado (Administrator, Generations at Oakton Pavillion). "Our Enhanced Respiratory Care Accreditation is a testament to our continuing commitment to providing the highest quality of care for our patients. Generations at Oakton Pavillion has world-class rehabilitative and skilled nursing services, all with the comforts of home."

"Healthcare facilities that implemented the enhanced respiratory care program in Tennessee, where the Enhanced Respiratory Care program began in 2002," explained Gene Gantt, RRT, FAARC (Former Chair AARC Long Term Care; AARC Representative to the Respiratory Compromise Institute; President, Eventa, LLC), "not only delivered high-value care to their patients but doubled their resource utilization rates from an average of $350 to $700 per day. We invite all healthcare facilities to apply for accreditation and demonstrate their commitment to delivering quality patient care." Mr. Gantt is also on PPAHS's board of advisors and is PPAHS's clinical partner.

The Enhanced Respiratory Care Program is endorsed and supported by the American Association for Respiratory Care (AARC) - please see the AARC letter of endorsement and support. This Program has achieved liberation rates of 65% and earned national recognition of best practice/center of excellence from the American College of Chest Physicians (CHEST).

To learn more about Enhanced Respiratory Care accreditation, please visit https://ppahs.org/enhanced-respiratory-care/. Healthcare facilities looking to demonstrate their commitment to patient safety and the quality of patient care are invited to complete the online form to apply for Enhanced Respiratory Care Accreditation.

PPAHS would like to thank Breas, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare, and Vapotherm for their educational support of the Enhanced Respiratory Care Program.

About Generations at Oakton Pavillion

Generations at Oakton Pavillion offers a family-like setting for seniors seeking independent living or needing long-term care or short-term rehabilitation. Our community offers compassionate person-centered care, concierge-level service, and quality-of-life activities while achieving high-quality medical outcomes for post-acute and skilled nursing care, Alzheimer's/dementia care, and rehabilitation services.

To learn more about Generations at Oakton Pavillion, please visit www.generationsoakton.com

About the Physician-Patient Alliance for Health & Safety

Physician-Patient Alliance for Health & Safety (PPAHS) is ranked internationally as a top-100 patient safety organization (Agilience Authority Index, August 2023) PPAHS is a national advocacy force for addressing patient health and safety priorities shared by patients, physicians, regulators, and industry. PPAHS seeks to ensure that the best medications, medical inventions, and technology to improve care and reduce costs are employed. PPAHS advances patient health and safety by developing and highlighting best practices and recommendations through better use and application of clinical practices and experiences, information technologies and checklists, and healthcare information. As a voice supporting ideas and innovation that can improve care, we encourage a health ecosystem that fosters a culture of patient safety. For more about PPAHS, please go to www.ppahs.org.

Media Contact

Michael Wong, Physician-Patient Alliance for Health & Safety, 1 8477705582, [email protected], https://ppahs.org/

SOURCE Physician-Patient Alliance for Health & Safety