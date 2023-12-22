Generations at Regency Joins Elite Healthcare Facilities Achieving Improved Patient Safety and Quality of Patient Care

Enhanced Respiratory Care Accreditation demonstrates our continuing commitment to providing exceptional patient care. Post this

Michael Wong, JD (Founder and Executive Director, Physician-Patient Alliance for Health & Safety) emphasized the patient safety and quality of care standards that Illinois will now enjoy, saying, "When families send their loved ones and friends to a healthcare facility, they want to make sure that they are receiving the best care possible. For Illinois communities, Generations at Regency is such a facility."

Gene Gantt, RRT, FAARC (Former Chair AARC Long Term Care; AARC Representative to the Respiratory Compromise Institute; President, Eventa, LLC) initiated and has been running the program in Tennessee since 2002. Mr. Gantt, who is also on PPAHS's board of advisors and is PPAHS's clinical partner, encourages all healthcare facilities to apply for Enhanced Respiratory Care accreditation, saying, "Facilities that meet or exceed the Enhanced Respiratory Care Standards of Care demonstrate to their patients and the community that they are delivering the gold standard of care for patients requiring mechanical ventilation. Healthcare facilities that implemented the enhanced respiratory care program in Tennessee, where the Enhanced Respiratory Care program began in 2002, not only delivered high-value care to their patients but doubled their resource utilization rates from an average of $350 to $700 per day."

The Enhanced Respiratory Care Program is endorsed and supported by the American Association for Respiratory Care (AARC) - please see the AARC letter of endorsement and support. This Program has achieved liberation rates of 65% and earned national recognition of best practice/center of excellence from the American College of Chest Physicians (CHEST).

To learn more about Enhanced Respiratory Care accreditation, please visit https://ppahs.org/enhanced-respiratory-care/. Healthcare facilities looking to demonstrate their commitment to patient safety and the quality of patient care are invited to complete the online form to apply for Enhanced Respiratory Care Accreditation.

PPAHS would like to thank Breas, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare, and Vapotherm for sharing our goal to improve patient safety and the quality of patient care and for their educational support of the Enhanced Respiratory Care Program.

About Generations at Regency

Generations at Regency offers a family-like setting for seniors needing long-term care or short-term rehabilitation. Our community offers compassionate person-centered care, concierge-level service, and quality-of-life activities while achieving high quality medical outcomes for post-acute and skilled nursing care, Alzheimer's/dementia care, and rehabilitation services. To learn more about Generations at Regency, please visit www.generationsregency.com

About the Physician-Patient Alliance for Health & Safety

Physician-Patient Alliance for Health & Safety (PPAHS) is ranked internationally as a top-100 patient safety organization (Agilience Authority Index, August 2023) PPAHS is a national advocacy force for addressing patient health and safety priorities shared by patients, physicians, regulators, and industry. PPAHS seeks to ensure that the best medications, medical inventions, and technology to improve care and reduce costs are employed. PPAHS advances patient health and safety by developing and highlighting best practices and recommendations through better use and application of clinical practices and experiences, information technologies and checklists, and healthcare information. As a voice supporting ideas and innovation that can improve care, we encourage a health ecosystem that fosters a culture of patient safety. For more about PPAHS, please go to www.ppahs.org.

