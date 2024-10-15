Generations Healthcare Expands Memory and Mental Health Services with Acquisition of Claremont Hacienda in Claremont, CA

"We are thrilled to welcome Claremont Hacienda to our growing Generations family of skilled nursing and mental health care facilities across California," said Thomas Jurbala, Director of Business Development, Behavioral Health at Generations Healthcare. Post this

"We are thrilled to welcome Claremont Hacienda to our growing Generations family of skilled nursing and mental health care facilities across California," said Thomas Jurbala, Director of Business Development, Behavioral Health at Generations Healthcare. "Our aim is to continue providing comprehensive and compassionate service to those facing memory and mental health challenges in Claremont, Los Angeles County and the surrounding areas."

Claremont Hacienda is the second Generations Healthcare community in Los Angeles County, joining the Canyon Oaks Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Canoga Park. It is also just four miles from Heritage Park Nursing Center and Heritage Court Assisted Living in nearby Upland in San Bernardino County.

Claremont Hacienda becomes Generations Healthcare's 31st property, joining a portfolio of facilities throughout California and Nevada focusing on skilled nursing, assisted living, memory care, behavioral health, outpatient therapy and memory care.

"Our mission is to provide compassionate care and dignity to every resident," said Ricardo Lara, Administrator of Claremont Hacienda. "We will continue to focus on creating a safe, nurturing environment where individuals can thrive and families can find peace of mind. We believe in honoring each person's story while helping them write new chapters filled with comfort, connection and joy. We will also be embarking on a total remodel."

For more information about Generations Healthcare and Claremont Hacienda, please visit lifegen.net.

About Generations Healthcare

Generations Healthcare began with a single, 89-bed skilled nursing facility in 1998. It has since grown to 31 facilities with more than 3,400 licensed beds. Nine facilities offer behavioral health services, bringing Generations' care and beliefs to another sector of the industry. Generations was founded on the mission statement that caring for the elderly and infirm is a sacred stewardship. Since its inception, Generations has established an excellent reputation in the communities served by its facilities, building this reputation through a concerted focus on quality and service.

