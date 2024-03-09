Generations Homecare System Introduces PayPLUS Interface

Generations Homecare System Introduces New Payroll Interface to Help Homecare Providers Streamline Payroll Processes

MIDLAND, Mich., March 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Generations Homecare System is excited to announce its new payroll interface to PayPLUS, a service provided by PayPLUS Software Inc. of Omaha, NE. This new payroll integration allows businesses using PayPLUS payroll services and Generations Homecare System the ability to seamlessly and securely transfer data between the two platforms.

"As a continuation of our commitment to creating and offering the best tools to run a successful homecare company, our click-and-send payroll interface to PayPLUS is precisely the solution we've been looking to offer. Homecare providers know the importance of working with professionals who clearly understand labor and tax laws and need tech partners with high levels of expertise." – Lisa Ferden, Co-Founder and Co-CEO.

Homecare teams using the Generations PayPLUS interface benefit from:

Optimized payroll and tax services

Secure caregiver portals and free mobile applications

Seamless data transfer from Generations to PayPLUS

Full employment records from application to W2

White glove service from both Generations and PayPLUS

And much more

Generations Homecare System helps agencies deliver quality in-home care through a suite of secure tools built to streamline daily operations such as scheduling, billing, payroll and more. Create custom care plans, broadcast work opportunities, document tasks and wellness, and manage your care-team in real-time using Generations.

