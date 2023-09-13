Generative AI Adoption Soars: 69% of US Companies Utilize AI to Transform Operations

"With any new endeavor, especially with one as advanced as this technology, it's wise to be cautious when exploring its capabilities." - Express CEO Bill Stoller. Tweet this

Nearly 7 in 10 U.S. hiring managers (69%) use generative AI at their company—most commonly for processing data (52%) either for customers, operations and even employees. Others report utilizing it to manage customer service questions (27%), create content (26%) and operate chatbots (23%).

In using generative AI, many believe it will have a major/moderate positive impact on their company by enhancing customer service (63%), making some processes more efficient (63%) and freeing up employee time (62%).

Eighty-five percent of hiring managers also believe opportunities will be created through using generative AI in the workplace, such as increased efficiency (54%), improved decision-making (44%), improved workforce management (43%) and enhanced creativity (42%).

Closing the Skills Gap and Replacement Fears

Generative AI is even thought to have the ability to help the workforce shortage, as more than half of hiring managers believe it will have a major/moderate positive impact closing the skills gap (58%) and reducing the shrinking workforce (52%).

Looking at the advantages generative AI can provide, more than three-quarters (76%) believe employees are concerned that it will make them useless—and the same proportion of job seekers agree (76%). However, workers can rest assured as more than 4 in 5 hiring managers (84%) say generative AI will never replace the need for actual employees at their company; still, fewer job seekers (69%) are convinced of the same.

Hiring and AI

Generative AI may also make quite an impact on companies' hiring and recruiting efforts.

More than half of hiring managers believe it will have a major/moderate positive impact on analyzing resumes and cover letters (59%), predicting job performance (55%) and performing facial analysis in interviews to evaluate a candidate's engagement (54%).

The majority also feel it's appropriate for candidates to use AI to create mock interview questions (78%), help draft resumes and cover letters (75%), create work samples (73%) and write outreach responses (such as initial and follow-up emails) (70%).

Job seekers are similarly aligned, believing it is appropriate to use generative AI to create mock interview questions (75%), help draft resumes and cover letters (71%), create work samples (62%) and write outreach responses (62%). They most commonly report using generative AI as it relates to their resume (29%), helping to draft cover letters (19%) and screening for job postings (19%).

However, both hiring managers and job seekers agree using AI to help complete an online assessment/test may be less appropriate (65% and 53%, respectively).

"Generative AI is an incredibly powerful and intriguing tool that will revolutionize so many facets of the workforce," Express Employment International CEO Bill Stoller said. "However, with any new endeavor, especially with one as advanced as this technology, it's wise to be cautious when exploring its capabilities."

Survey Methodology

The Job Insights survey was conducted online within the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of Express Employment Professionals between June 13 and June 26, 2023, among 1,010 U.S. hiring decision-makers (defined as adults ages 18+ in the U.S. who are employed full-time or self-employed, work at companies with more than one employee, and have full/significant involvement in hiring decisions at their company). Data were weighted where necessary by company size to bring them into line with their actual proportions in the population. Respondents for this survey were selected from among those who have agreed to participate in our surveys. The sampling precision of Harris online polls is measured by using a Bayesian credible interval. For this study, the sample data is accurate to within + 3.2 percentage points using a 95% confidence level. This credible interval will be wider among subsets of the surveyed population of interest.

The Job Seeker survey was conducted online within the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of Express Employment Professionals between June 13 and June 26, 2023, among 1,006 adults ages 18 and older. Data are weighted where necessary by age, gender, race/ethnicity, region, education, marital status, household size, household income and propensity to be online, to bring them in line with their actual proportions in the population. Respondents for this survey were selected from among those who have agreed to participate in our surveys. The sampling precision of Harris online polls is measured by using a Bayesian credible interval. For this study, the sample data is accurate to within + 2.8 percentage points using a 95% confidence level.

If you would like to arrange for an interview with Bill Stoller to discuss this topic, please contact Sheena Hollander, Director of Corporate Communications and PR, at (405) 717-5966.

About Bill Stoller

William H. "Bill" Stoller is chairman and chief executive officer of Express Employment International. Founded in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, the international staffing franchisor supports the Express Employment Professionals franchise and related brands. The Express franchise brand is an industry-leading, international staffing company with franchise locations in the U.S., Canada, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand.

About Express Employment Professionals

At Express Employment Professionals, we're in the business of people. From job seekers to client companies, Express helps people thrive and businesses grow. Our international network of franchises offers localized staffing solutions to the communities they serve across the U.S., Canada, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand, employing 579,000 people globally in 2022 and more than 10 million since its inception. For more information, visit ExpressPros.com.

Media Contact

Sheena Hollander, Express Employment Professionals, 4058405000, Sheena.[email protected], www.ExpressPros.com

LinkedIn Facebook Twitter

SOURCE Express Employment Professionals