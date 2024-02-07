Generative AI has the potential to revolutionize productivity and innovation, and the big players in the AI space constantly offer new capabilities. AI is here to stay, and proactive business leaders will do their homework to leverage these tools safely and creatively. Post this

However, the author warns that the tools come with inherent limitations, as well. For example, all three sometimes deliver questionable accuracy, requiring human oversight. Additionally, Google Bard and ChatGPT currently offer less robust coding assistance than Copilot.

"Generative AI has the potential to revolutionize productivity and innovation, and the big players in the AI space constantly offer new capabilities," said Jennifer Mazzanti, CEO, eMazzanti Technologies. "AI is here to stay, and proactive business leaders will do their homework to leverage these tools safely and creatively."

Below are a few excerpts from the article, "Generative AI Face-Off: Microsoft Copilot vs. ChatGPT vs. Google Bard."

Feature-rich Microsoft Copilot Delivers Seamless Integration

"Microsoft 365 Copilot works seamlessly within Microsoft applications. It includes the ability to pull data from across the Microsoft 365 suite. For example, it could create a list of pros and cons for a specific topic based on information in recent emails, meeting minutes, and chats."

Google Bard Gaining Speed

"Bard does a good job of providing clear, informative answers, though it does not currently cite sources. It presents information in an easy-to-understand format, such as creating a table to compare features of similar products."

ChatGPT: Engaging and Creative

"An early leader in the generative AI space, ChatGPT continues to shine as a conversational agent and a creative assistant. Users can access both a free version and a subscription version either through the OpenAI website or through a mobile app on iOS or Android."

Enhance Business Operations with Generative AI…But Use Caution

Organizations should learn the risks before fully embracing AI. For instance, the content generated through AI may prove inaccurate or biased, potentially contributing to data compliance issues. And the use of AI opens yet another doorway for threat actors to exploit. Partnering with a technology expert, companies carefully choose the best AI use cases to support business goals.

