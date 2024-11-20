Generative AI in Clinical Research: From Data to Patient Cohorts, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

The expert speakers will showcase real-world examples and case studies demonstrating how generative AI is being applied in these areas, highlighting both the opportunities and challenges faced by researchers and healthcare professionals. Post this

As the volume and complexity of clinical data continue to grow, researchers face increasing challenges in extracting meaningful information efficiently. Generative AI technologies are emerging as powerful tools to address these challenges, revolutionizing how data analysis and interpretation is approached in clinical settings.

In this webinar, the speakers will delve into the transformative potential of generative AI across key stages of the clinical research process:

Clinical data abstraction

Chart review

Building patient cohorts

The expert speakers will showcase real-world examples and case studies demonstrating how generative AI is being applied in these areas, highlighting both the opportunities and challenges faced by researchers and healthcare professionals. They will explore the latest advancements in AI technologies, including large language models and machine learning algorithms, and discuss their practical implications for clinical research. Attendees will gain insights into:

The current state of generative AI in clinical research

Best practices for implementing AI-driven solutions in research workflows

Ethical considerations and data privacy concerns

Future trends and potential impacts on the field

Register for this webinar to learn how generative AI is revolutionizing clinical research from streamlining data abstraction to building more precise patient cohorts. Don't miss this opportunity to stay at the forefront of technological advancements in healthcare and research.

Join Jose Mena, Sr Director of Bioinformatics, Mendel AI; and Gokhul Srinivasan, Sr Partner Solution Architect, Amazon Web Services, for the live webinar on Wednesday, December 11, 2024, at 1pm EST (10am PST).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Generative AI in Clinical Research: From Data to Patient Cohorts.

ABOUT XTALKS

Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars and digital content to the global life science, food, healthcare and medical device communities. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from pharmaceutical, biotechnology, food, healthcare and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps professionals stay current with industry developments, regulations and jobs. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.

To learn more about Xtalks visit https://xtalks.com

For information about hosting a webinar visit https://xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/

Media Contact

Vera Kovacevic, Xtalks, +1 (416) 977-6555 x371, [email protected], https://xtalks.com

SOURCE Xtalks