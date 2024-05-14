Generative AI in Life Sciences Industry: Ethics, Applications and Transformations, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, attendees will gain insights into the advent of generative AI in life sciences, including its practical applications in research and development (R&D) and product development as well as ethical considerations. The featured speakers will discuss the current landscape or future potential of AI, as well as focus on opportunities and challenges from both an internal and external perspective in a constantly evolving global environment.
TORONTO, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Discover the role of generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) in life sciences, including what is merely a trend vs. what is truly transformative. The speakers will explore pragmatic applications, ethical considerations and the potential future role of generative AI in life sciences, research and development (R&D) and product development.
The discussion will provide valuable insights into the ongoing AI revolution within the life sciences sector, including practical considerations in deploying AI successfully, balancing privacy concerns and innovation and navigating industry-wide changes.
In this webinar, the speakers will also provide insights into the current landscape or future potential of AI, as well as focus on opportunities and challenges from both an internal and external perspective in a constantly evolving global environment.
Register for this webinar to gain insights into generative AI in life sciences, including its practical applications, ethical considerations and transformative potential for the industry.
Join featured speakers Christos Makropoulos, Global IT Training & Language Service Lead, AstraZeneca; Saso Jezernik, Principal Enterprise Architect in Data, Digital and Technology, Takeda; and Diego Bartolome, Head of Research, ai.now, for the live webinar on Thursday, May 30, 2024, at 10:45am EDT (3:45pm BST/UK).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Generative AI in Life Sciences Industry: Ethics, Applications and Transformations.
Media Contact
Ayesha Rashid, Xtalks, +1 (416) 977-6555 x272, [email protected], https://xtalks.com
SOURCE Xtalks
