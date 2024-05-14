Generative AI in Life Sciences Industry: Ethics, Applications and Transformations, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

The discussion will provide valuable insights into the ongoing AI revolution within the life sciences sector, including practical considerations in deploying AI successfully, balancing privacy concerns and innovation and navigating industry-wide changes. Post this

In this webinar, the speakers will also provide insights into the current landscape or future potential of AI, as well as focus on opportunities and challenges from both an internal and external perspective in a constantly evolving global environment.

Register for this webinar to gain insights into generative AI in life sciences, including its practical applications, ethical considerations and transformative potential for the industry.

Join featured speakers Christos Makropoulos, Global IT Training & Language Service Lead, AstraZeneca; Saso Jezernik, Principal Enterprise Architect in Data, Digital and Technology, Takeda; and Diego Bartolome, Head of Research, ai.now, for the live webinar on Thursday, May 30, 2024, at 10:45am EDT (3:45pm BST/UK).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Generative AI in Life Sciences Industry: Ethics, Applications and Transformations.

ABOUT XTALKS

Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars and digital content to the global life science, food, healthcare and medical device communities. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from pharmaceutical, biotechnology, food, healthcare and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps professionals stay current with industry developments, regulations and jobs. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.

To learn more about Xtalks visit https://xtalks.com

For information about hosting a webinar visit https://xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/

Media Contact

Ayesha Rashid, Xtalks, +1 (416) 977-6555 x272, [email protected], https://xtalks.com

SOURCE Xtalks