Generative AI Micro-Models Poised to Transform Sustainability Efforts

The Sustain360°™ micro-model is a first of its kind in the world that allows Enterprises to run generative AI models at a significantly lower cost because they require smaller data sets and minimize the use of computing resources. Post this

"Our technology partnership with NeuralFabric to create a sustainability-focused micro-model finally allows Enterprises to tackle Scope 3 carbon emissions at an affordable price and contribute to the greater good of our planet. This is in contrast to the current approach of large language models that can cost upwards of $100m to develop." said, Baz Khuti, CEO & Founder - Sustain360°™.

Drew Gude, CRO & Co-Founder – NeuralFabric, said "We are grateful for our partnership with Sustain360°™ and to co-create a pioneering generative AI model, showcasing how domain specific micro-models trained from scratch in combination with business outcomes can further the mission to net-zero."

The Sustain360°™ micro-model processed over 67.5 billion tokens from multiple domains such as physics, engineering, environment etc., to create the 1.5 billion parameter model and fine-tuned to specific environmentally focused scenarios.

Key Benefits of Micro-Models compared to Generic Large Language Models:

Move Away from Generalist to Specific: utilizing smaller domain-specific datasets and sophisticated algorithms to understand environmental data & regulations with high precision.

Data Sovereignty: allowing Enterprises to maintain control over their data, providing security, privacy, and compliance.

Infrastructure Costs: lower cloud computing costs by using less compute resources.

Scalability and Accessibility: easily deploy compact micro-models on a variety of infrastructure platforms.

"This is another ground-breaking development from the Sustain360°™ & NeuralFabric teams who continue to lead the way in innovative climate tech and generative AI solutions," said Sustain360°™'s client, Dr. Samer, Chairman, BFG International.

About Sustain360°™

Sustain360°™ is an award-winning, AI-driven sustainability platform which empowers enterprises to strategize and implement decarbonization plans, propelling them toward achieving their net-zero objectives. Our integrated suite of applications encompasses ESG reporting, Life Cycle Management and Climate Risk.

NeuralFabric

Founded in 2023, the NeuralFabric generative AI platform, with its pioneering approach to building business-ready micro-models, promises to decrease costs, ensure data sovereignty, and democratize AI for organizations large and small.

