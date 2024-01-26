Generative AI Solutions Announces the Launch of Revere - Committed to Elevating Brands in a World of Generative AI

Generative AI will soon influence how brands are portrayed to billions of people. Revere is at the forefront building the discovery, monitoring, and optimization products and services to assist marketers. Post this

Revere is at the forefront of developing products and services that allow marketers to discover, monitor, and optimize how their brands are portrayed by LLMs. The company's first product, Brand Luminaire is currently in development and available for preview. Brand Luminaire offers an innovative platform for marketers to gain insights and monitor how their brands are engaged within the AI-driven digital space.

Peter Fader, the Frances and Pei-Yuan Chia Professor of Marketing at the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, said of Revere: "In today's rapidly evolving marketplace, the centrality of the customer in shaping product development and marketing practices has never been more critical. Revere's innovative use of Generative AI and LLMs aligns perfectly with this ethos. Their tools not only embrace the technological forefront but also deeply understand the importance of keeping the customer at the heart of the narrative. This is a game-changer for brands that want to remain competitive and customer-focused in the digital age."

Expert Leadership in collaboration with thought leaders in Industry and Academia

Revere is led by Mike Ensing and Jarvis Bowers, whose vast experience and visionary leadership are the driving force behind the company's innovative approach.

Mike Ensing, Co-Founder & CEO of Revere, brings a wealth of experience from his tenure as President and COO of RealNetworks and serving in senior capacities at Microsoft. Mike also has held CFO and COO roles with $billion+ private equity backed companies and consulting roles at McKinsey and Deloitte.

Jarvis Bowers, Co-Founder of Revere, complements this leadership with his extensive background in global marketing and digital transformation. He led global digital initiatives for Carnival Corporation and has executive experience at companies such as American Express, The Walt Disney Company, ESPN, and Microsoft.

To learn more about Revere, Inc. or to request a preview of Brand Luminaire, visit revere-ai.com.

