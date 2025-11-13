Generative AI: Unlocking the Next Chapter in Healthcare

The most balanced and forward-thinking treatment of generative AI in medicine to date. Post this

Mahajan and Uberoy draw upon decades of experience driving AI innovation at BigRio and Damo Consulting. Through real-world case studies and expert insights, the authors examine how hospitals, payers, and life sciences organizations can responsibly implement generative AI to enhance both efficiency and patient care in healthcare delivery.

"Healthcare stands at the crossroads of innovation and compassion," said Rohit Mahajan, CEO of BigRio and Damo Consulting. "Our goal was to provide a playbook that helps organizations harness AI not just to cut costs but to elevate care quality and human connection."

Co-author Ritu M Uberoy added, "We wanted to move the conversation beyond hype. Generative AI isn't about replacing clinicians or healthcare decision makers, it's about giving them superpowers through technology that learns, reasons, and collaborates."

The book provides an accessible yet technically grounded guide to AI governance, data ethics, regulatory implications, and the emergence of agentic AI systems.

Early Reception

The release of the book comes at a pivotal time. Healthcare systems globally are accelerating digital transformation while grappling with workforce shortages and data fragmentation. Analysts forecast that AI-driven solutions could save the U.S. healthcare system more than $360 billion annually by 2030 through automation, improved diagnostics, and streamlined administrative tasks.

Early reviewers have praised the book as "the most balanced and forward-thinking treatment of generative AI in medicine to date."

Industry thought leaders and academic reviewers note its blend of technical insight, ethical reflection, and pragmatic leadership advice.

About the Authors

Rohit Mahajan is the author of Quantum Care: A Deep Dive into AI for Health Delivery and Research, a number one Amazon bestseller exploring how AI is transforming healthcare. He is the Founder and Managing Partner at Saviance Technologies and serves as CEO of both BigRio and Damo, where he leads innovation in AI and digital health transformation.

Rohit co-hosts The Big Unlock podcast with Ritu M Uberoy, engaging senior healthcare leaders in conversations about the future of care delivery. In 2025, he received the GHLF Global Impact Award for Digital Health Innovation in recognition of his contributions to the field.

Ritu M Uberoy is a technology executive, entrepreneur, and educator with over 25 years of experience in the global software and IT industry. As Founder of Saviance Technologies and Managing Partner at BigRio and Damo Consulting, she leads digital transformation initiatives across healthcare and life sciences.

Ritu heads the Generative AI Center of Excellence at BigRio and the DigiMTM Digital Maturity Model at Damo, guiding healthcare organizations in adopting AI at scale. She is also the co-host of The Big Unlock podcast and a recognized voice in healthcare innovation.

Publication & Availability

Generative AI: Unlocking the Next Chapter in Healthcare is published by Taylor & Francis Group and will be available November 17, 2025, in print and eBook formats through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Taylor & Francis (ebook only) and other online retailers. Discounts are available for bulk purchases through Taylor & Francis. For price quotes, please contact [email protected].

For more information or to join the launch mailing list, visit the official authors' webpage.

About the Taylor Francis Group

Taylor & Francis Group partners with researchers, scholarly societies, universities and libraries worldwide to bring knowledge to life. As one of the world's leading publishers of scholarly journals, books, eBooks and reference works our content spans all areas of Humanities, Social Sciences, Behavioral Sciences, Science, and Technology and Medicine. From our network of offices in Oxford, New York, Philadelphia, Boca Raton, Boston, Melbourne, Singapore, Beijing, Tokyo, Stockholm, New Delhi and Johannesburg, Taylor & Francis staff provide local expertise and support to our editors, societies and authors and tailored, efficient customer service to our library colleagues.

About BigRio

BigRio is a leading AI, Gen AI, Voice Agents, Data and Analytics professional services company. We are focused on Healthcare, Pharma, Digital Health, Provider, and Payer Industry segments with several innovative solutions. For more information, visit us at bigr.io.

Media Contact

