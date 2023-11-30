Genese Labs France Announces Launch of Revolutionary RG60 Body Filler

Genese Labs France Revolutionizes Aesthetic Medicine with the Global Debut of RG60 Body Filler: An Innovative Advancement in Non-Surgical Body Contouring Featuring Patented HA Technology
PARIS, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In a major development for the aesthetic medicine industry, Genese Labs France has unveiled the RG60 Body Filler. This state-of-the-art injectable is formulated with a potent 24mg/ml cross-linked hyaluronic acid concentration, promising to redefine non-surgical body contouring practices. Embracing the principle that beauty is a fine art, Genese Labs France introduces the RG60 Body Filler, a product that epitomizes the company's commitment to providing the most refined instruments for the artistry of aesthetics.
In an ambitious move, Genese Labs France will make RG60 Body Filler available in over 30 countries, targeting areas where the aesthetic industry is burgeoning, such as the Middle East, Russia, Latin America etc. This initiative is poised to broaden the reach of advanced aesthetic medicine globally.
Patented HA Technology: A Game Changer
The RG60 Body Filler incorporates Genese Labs' patented HA technology, distinguishing itself as the sole product in the market currently offering long-lasting effectiveness coupled with enhanced safety. This technology ensures that the pure HA gel produced can be effortlessly removed if necessary, leaving no residue and offering a unique advantage in the realm of aesthetic treatments.
Safety First
Reflecting its dedication to safety, Genese Labs France has formulated RG60 devoid of lidocaine. This strategic choice places patient well-being at the forefront, ensuring compatibility and minimizing potential side effects.
Key Features of RG60 Body Filler
- Ultra-Purified Formulation: RG60's 24mg/cc HA content is a beacon of advanced purification techniques, offering a premium quality unmatched in the market.
- Prolonged Retention: Engineered for durability, the gel's tight particle spacing, and reduced moisture content mean lasting results and prolonged beauty.
- Safety First Approach: Free from lidocaine, RG60 ensures a safer experience with minimal side effects, degrading naturally within the body.
- Effortless Application: As a 100% crosslinked HA gel, RG60 provides a seamless injection process, prioritizing patient comfort and ease for practitioners.
- Minimal Downtime: Designed for a swift recovery, RG60's compatibility with skin tissues guarantees satisfaction both immediately and in the long term.
- Versatile Use: RG60 is adept for a myriad of enhancements, from facial to significant body areas like the buttocks, all without the need for invasive procedures.
About Genese Labs
At Genese Labs, beauty is an art that demands nothing less than the most exquisite tools and a profound passion. Its rich heritage combines the elegance of French aestheticism with the bold innovations of Korean technology, ensuring each creation is a masterpiece. The launch of RG60 Body Filler is a testament to Genese Labs France's innovation and foresight in aesthetic medicine, positioning the company for continued growth and impact in the industry.
For a deeper understanding of the RG60 Body Filler and its applications, Genese Labs France encourages direct engagement through their website and media relations office.
