Genese Labs France Announces Launch of Revolutionary RG60 Body Filler

RG60 Body Filler by Genese Labs France: A state-of-the-art injectable ushering in a new era of non-surgical body contouring. Post this

Patented HA Technology: A Game Changer

The RG60 Body Filler incorporates Genese Labs' patented HA technology, distinguishing itself as the sole product in the market currently offering long-lasting effectiveness coupled with enhanced safety. This technology ensures that the pure HA gel produced can be effortlessly removed if necessary, leaving no residue and offering a unique advantage in the realm of aesthetic treatments.

Safety First

Reflecting its dedication to safety, Genese Labs France has formulated RG60 devoid of lidocaine. This strategic choice places patient well-being at the forefront, ensuring compatibility and minimizing potential side effects.

Key Features of RG60 Body Filler

Ultra-Purified Formulation: RG60's 24mg/cc HA content is a beacon of advanced purification techniques, offering a premium quality unmatched in the market.

Prolonged Retention: Engineered for durability, the gel's tight particle spacing, and reduced moisture content mean lasting results and prolonged beauty.

Safety First Approach: Free from lidocaine, RG60 ensures a safer experience with minimal side effects, degrading naturally within the body.

Effortless Application: As a 100% crosslinked HA gel, RG60 provides a seamless injection process, prioritizing patient comfort and ease for practitioners.

Minimal Downtime: Designed for a swift recovery, RG60's compatibility with skin tissues guarantees satisfaction both immediately and in the long term.

Versatile Use: RG60 is adept for a myriad of enhancements, from facial to significant body areas like the buttocks, all without the need for invasive procedures.

About Genese Labs

At Genese Labs, beauty is an art that demands nothing less than the most exquisite tools and a profound passion. Its rich heritage combines the elegance of French aestheticism with the bold innovations of Korean technology, ensuring each creation is a masterpiece. The launch of RG60 Body Filler is a testament to Genese Labs France's innovation and foresight in aesthetic medicine, positioning the company for continued growth and impact in the industry.

For a deeper understanding of the RG60 Body Filler and its applications, Genese Labs France encourages direct engagement through their website and media relations office.

Media Contact

Genese Labs, Genese Labs, 888-888-8888, [email protected], www.geneselabs.net

SOURCE Genese Labs