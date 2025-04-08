Genesee County Land Bank Authority joins the MITN Purchasing Group

"The Genesee County Land Bank Authority invites all potential vendors to register online." Post this

"Through the MITN Purchasing Group we now have more vendors submitting bids for our items or services. The more bids we get, the better the chances are that we will be able to get fair pricing and reliable work from our vendors. Participating with the MITN Purchasing Group allows us to post our bids and reach more vendors, which then creates more competition for the bid process," said Faith Finholm, Associate Director: Demolition of the Genesee County Land Bank Authority when asked why their department decided to join the MITN Purchasing Group.

The Genesee County Land Bank Authority invites all local vendors to visit http://www.bidnetdirect.com/mitn/geneseecountylandbankauthority and register to receive access to its upcoming solicitations as well as the upcoming bids and RFPs from over 325 other public agencies participating on the MITN Purchasing Group. Registered vendors have the option to upgrade their service to receive customized bid alerts, notification of term contract expiration, and notification of a real-time addendum.

About the Genesee County Land Bank Authority:

The Land Bank's mission is to restore value to the community by acquiring, developing and selling vacant and abandoned properties in cooperation with stakeholders who value responsible land ownership.

About SOVRA:

SOVRA is a leading source-to-contract solution that connects regional purchasing groups, including the MITN Purchasing Group, across all 50 states, supporting local governments in streamlining their procurement processes. With a focus on transparency and efficiency, SOVRA empowers government agencies to enhance their purchasing activities. Learn more about how we help build stronger communities and economies by maximizing the value of every dollar spent. Visit https://sovra.com.

