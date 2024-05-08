Genesee Health System joins the MITN Purchasing Group by Bidnet Direct

Registered vendors can access bids, related documents, addendum and award information. Post this

"The MITN Purchasing Group allows us to establish and maintain a system of transparency for not only the agency but the vendors who would like to do business with us. All the information we have regarding the bid, addenda, and awards, along with Q&A's is available to all with just one click of the mouse. By fostering a more transparent environment, it allows for more public participation and collaboration and holds our agency accountable for all that we do during the bid process," stated Cindy Stahmer, Purchasing Manager of the Genesee Health System.

As a participating agency of the MITN Purchasing Group, it allows the Genesee Health System to expand their vendor pool and enhance vendor competition without increasing distribution costs. To be added to the existing list of vendors on the MITN Purchasing Group, any suppliers looking to do business with the Genesee Health System can register online: http://www.bidnetdirect.com/mitn/genhs. The Genesee Health System encourages all interested bidders to register today.

Registered vendors can access open bids, related documents, and files, additional addendum, and available award information from all participating agencies. In addition, the MITN Purchasing Group offers a value-added service to notify vendors of new bids targeted to their business, including all addenda and advance notification of expiring term contracts.

With one click, the Genesee Health System can now see how many vendors match a specific opportunity, how many have downloaded documents, responded and more. The Genesee Health System also has its own, branded page on the public side of the MITN Purchasing Group in which taxpayers can view all closed bids and any awarded information.

Vendors may register on the MITN Purchasing Group: http://www.bidnetdirect.com/mitn/genhs. Bidnet Direct's vendor support team is available to answer any questions regarding the registration process or the bid system at 800-835-4603 option 2.

Other local Michigan government agencies looking to switch from a manual bid process, please contact the MITN Purchasing Group for a demonstration of the no-cost sourcing solution.

About the Genesee Health System:

Genesee Health System (GHS) is Genesee County's public mental health provider. GHS has provided services to Genesee County residents for nearly 60 years.

About Bidnet Direct:

Bidnet Direct, powered by mdf commerce, is a sourcing solution of regional purchasing groups available at no cost to local government agencies throughout the country. Bidnet Direct runs regional purchasing groups, including the MITN Purchasing Group, across all 50 states that are used by over 1,600 local governments. To learn more and have your government agency gain better transparency and efficiency in purchasing, please visit https://www.bidnetdirect.com/buyers

