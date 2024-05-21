Genesis + HOCL to Showcase Revolutionary Clean Air Technology on 'Great Day Washington,' WUSA, Channel 9

"We may not be able to control outdoor air quality, but we can protect our indoor environment." - Ruth Bernard, Owner, Genesis + HOCL Post this

During the segment on 'Great Day Washington,' viewers will have the opportunity to witness HOCL atomizing technology in action. Daryl Bernard of Genesis + HOCL will demonstrate how this revolutionary technology works to create cleaner, healthier indoor environments by neutralizing airborne contaminants and disinfecting surfaces simultaneously. From combating bacteria, viruses, and airborne mold to eliminating odors and allergens, HOCL atomizing offers a holistic solution for improving indoor air quality and promoting overall well-being.

"We are pleased to showcase our HOCL atomizing technology on 'Great Day Washington' as part of National Clean Air Month," said Ruth Bernard, owner of Genesis + HOCL. "We may not be able to control outdoor air quality, but we can protect our indoor environment." The EPA states that indoor air quality has a significant impact on overall health because Americans spend about 90% of their time indoors, and pollutants can be two to five times higher indoors than outdoors.

Tune in to 'Great Day Washington' on Tuesday, May 21, at 3:00 pm EDT to learn more about Genesis + HOCL's groundbreaking clean air technology. For more information about Genesis + HOCL and their HOCL atomizing solutions, visit GenesisHOCL.com.

Genesis + HOCL, based in Frederick, MD, is a pioneering company at the forefront of HOCl atomizing technology. Established in 2020, Genesis + HOCL is committed to revolutionizing pathogen defense with its natural and effective solutions. Harnessing the power of Hypochlorous (HOCl), a naturally occurring substance, Genesis + HOCL provides comprehensive air and surface disinfection solutions that are safe, eco-friendly, and highly efficient.

With a dedication to innovation and sustainability, the science behind Genesis + HOCL's products have been rigorously evaluated and confirmed by regulatory agencies, healthcare institutions, professional organizations, independent laboratories, and academic institutions in more than 50 countries worldwide.

