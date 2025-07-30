Genesis Ajax Reopens with State-of-the-Art Facility to better serve Durham region to Kingston Corridor

Following a $10.4 million complete reconstruction, the latest standalone Genesis Distributor in Canada, reopened after a year-long reconstruction on May 23rd.

Genesis Ajax Reopens with State-of-the-Art Facility

Following Complete Reconstruction

Genesis Ajax employs 20 people from the surrounding area, and represents a $10.4 million investment

employs 20 people from the surrounding area, and represents a investment The latest Genesis Distributor serves Genesis guests from Ajax to Kingston , with enhanced amenities and personalized concierge service

AJAX, ON, July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Genesis Ajax has officially reopened its doors at 250 Westney Road following an extensive reconstruction project that completely transformed the luxury automotive destination. The facility, which reopened on May 23rd, represents a significant investment in the Genesis brand experience for guest throughout the Ajax, Whitby, Oshawa and the wider Durham region.

The complete tear-down and rebuild aligns Genesis Ajax with Genesis Motors Canada's latest facility standards, creating a sophisticated environment that reflects the brand's commitment to luxury and innovation. The new location prioritizes the comfort and convenience of Genesis guests, owners and visitors alike.

Elevated Guest Experience

The reimagined Genesis Ajax facility features several distinctive amenities designed to enhance the guest journey, including:

The centrepiece Guest Lounge, which provides a refined space for visitors to relax and recharge if they decide to come in for service

A floor-to-ceiling, fragrant preserved plant wall that creates a unique sensory experience

The signature "Genesis Brand Cube," which serves as both an area for conversation and to learn about the multitude of colours, materials and finishes available in Genesis' award-winning product portfolio

Every guest at Genesis Ajax now receives personalized concierge service, ensuring a luxury experience from arrival to departure. The expanded showroom provides enhanced space to explore Genesis's full lineup of luxury vehicles in an environment designed for comfort and discovery.

"We're thrilled to welcome our community back to Genesis Ajax in this beautiful new space," said Jim Sullivan, president and owner of Genesis Ajax. "This reconstruction represents our commitment to providing an exceptional experience that matches the caliber of Genesis vehicles. Every detail has been carefully considered to ensure our guests feel valued and comfortable throughout their visit."

The facility's modern design incorporates sustainable elements and advanced technology systems to support both guest experience and operational efficiency. The reconstruction project demonstrates Genesis's continued expansion and investment in the Canadian market and is the 10th standalone Genesis facility in Canada.

Eric Marshall, Director of Genesis Motors Canada says, "Genesis Ajax serves as an important touchpoint for luxury automotive consumer across a significant geographic area. This investment in a world-class facility reflects our confidence in the market and our commitment to delivering the Genesis experience that our guests expect and deserve."

Serving Durham Region and beyond

The Genesis Ajax location strategically serves luxury automotive guest from Ajax through to Kingston, providing convenient access to Genesis sales, service, and parts throughout this corridor. The facility's enhanced capabilities support Genesis's growing presence in the Ontario market.

Genesis Ajax looks forward to welcoming existing and new guests and is well-equipped to do so with:

64 parking spaces

13 service bays

5 charging stations

Diverse Team Ready To Showcase the Genesis brand

The team at Genesis Ajax is proud to have a team as diverse as the community it serves. With 20 employees total, and over 7 languages spoken. Moreover, 40% per cent of the employee base are women.

Genesis Ajax offers the complete range of Genesis vehicles, including sedans, SUVs, and electrified models, along with comprehensive service capabilities and genuine Genesis parts and accessories.

About Genesis Ajax Genesis Ajax, located at 250 Westney Road in Ajax, Ontario, is an authorized Genesis Distributor serving guests from Ajax to Kingston. The facility offers new Genesis vehicle sales, certified pre-owned vehicles, comprehensive service, parts, and accessories, all supported by personalized concierge service.

About Genesis; Genesis is the luxury vehicle division of Hyundai Motor Group, offering a range of premium sedans, SUVs, and electrified vehicles designed to deliver sophisticated performance and refinement.

Media Contact

Fabian Mayers, Drive Auto Group, 1 1-905-427-0111, [email protected], https://www.ajaxhyundai.com/en

SOURCE Genesis Ajax