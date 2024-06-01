Genesis Chiropractic Software by ClinicMind Receives G2 Spring Leader and Momentum Leader Awards for 7th Consecutive Quarter

ClinicMind®, a leading provider of EHR software and RCM services, is proud to announce that its Genesis Chiropractic Software has been recognized with the G2 Spring Leader and Momentum Leader Awards for the seventh consecutive quarter. These prestigious awards are given to software companies that consistently receive high ratings and positive customer reviews on the popular business software review platform G2.

CLEARWATER BEACH, Fla., June 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ClinicMind®, a leading provider of EHR software and RCM services, is proud to announce that its Genesis Chiropractic Software has been recognized with the G2 Spring Leader and Momentum Leader Awards for the seventh consecutive quarter. These prestigious awards are given to software companies that consistently receive high ratings and positive customer reviews on the popular business software review platform G2.

"Genesis makes my office workflow much faster and more efficient," said Dr. Gregg Friedman, DC, an owner of Arcadia Spinal Health Center in Phoenix, Arizona, and Chief Chiropractic Officer at ClinicMind. "For us, it's a one-stop comprehensive solution for consistent practice growth and patient relationship management - all delivered on the same cloud-based platform. I have been in practice for 37 years and have been testing and using practice software since they were on floppy discs. Genesis by ClinicMind is the first (and only) EHR I've used that allows me to actually focus on my patients and takes the billing side to a whole new level where I don't have to worry about it and the team handles it for me."

Genesis Chiropractic Software by ClinicMind® offers a comprehensive suite of practice management tools, including credentialing, patient scheduling, billing, electronic health records, and reporting and analytics. The software is meticulously designed by chiropractors for chiropractors who understand their unique needs and use it daily for their own practice.

"We are thrilled to receive the G2 Spring Leader Award once again," said Dr. Brian Capra, DC, President of ClinicMind's Professional Services Division. "This recognition is a testament to our team's hard work and dedication to providing top-notch healthcare software solutions. We are committed to helping our customers streamline workflows, improve patient care, and grow their practices."

About ClinicMind®:

ClinicMind® is a leading provider of comprehensive Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions and software-enabled RCM services in the Healthcare industry. ClinicMind's ONC-certified software solution includes a multi-specialty EHR Platform as a Service (PaaS), practice management software, mobile EHR, a patient portal, Credentialing, and dozens of integrated applications for Patient Relationship Management, Clinical Compliance, Patient Education, and Credit Card processing. ClinicMind's RCM services include full-service multi-specialty medical billing services, credentialing, medical coding, and prior authorization services.

