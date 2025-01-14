AI-Driven Allergen Alerts Now Available in Genesis Foods

“The food industry is already familiar with the power of our vetted nutrition database that fuels our recipe formulation and nutrition labeling software — Genesis Foods. We’re now leveraging AI to provide our customers with an added layer of protection.” - Katy Jones, CEO, Trustwell Post this

Part of the latest release of Genesis Foods, the new feature analyzes the custom ingredient data entered and alerts the user to potential allergens, even when listed under alternative names or derivatives. This recent addition also reflects Trustwell’s continued investment in AI, including their first-to-market, AI-assisted regulatory chatbot, AskReg. The proactive alerts allow for swift corrective actions, such as:



Clearer ingredient labeling: Ensuring all allergen information is accurately and prominently displayed on product labels.

Revised recipes: Adjusting recipes to accommodate ingredient substitutions or alternative formulations to avoid potential allergens.

Improved supplier communication: Facilitating clear communication with ingredient suppliers to confirm allergen information and address any discrepancies.

The introduction of this feature is the latest in a series of future-focused additions to tools and solutions from Truswell this year, including:

Launching the next generation of Genesis Foods: The modern, cloud-based evolution of Genesis Foods, that offers enhanced usability, real-time updates, and expanded capabilities for nutrition analysis and labeling compliance

AskReg: an AI-powered compliance assistant that simplifies complex food industry regulations with instant, accurate insights.

FoodLogiQ Product Management: An all-in-one solution for managing product specifications, leveraging the nutritional data and allergen information from Genesis Foods.

Embedded Analytics: Powerful dashboard tool that transforms supply chain data into actionable insights through advanced visualizations and AI-driven search

Trustwell is on a mission to change the food industry. Combining FoodLogiQ’s supply chain management software with Genesis’ nutritional analysis and label development solution, the Trustwell Connect platform creates the food industry’s only full-scale solution connecting product development and regulatory-compliant labeling with supplier compliance, enhanced traceability, and automated recall management. From food and supplement manufacturers to retail grocers and restaurant chains, more than 2,500 food companies around the world use Trustwell software as their trusted source for compliance and quality solutions in the food industry. For more information, visit http://www.trustwell.com.

