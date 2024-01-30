Genesis Global Appoints Ernesto Di Giambattista as Chief Operating Officer

"Ernesto is a proven leader in his role at Genesis Accel and with his entrepreneurial, growth-oriented background and enterprise knowledge, he knows what is needed to grow Genesis Global from a regional operation to an enterprise on a national scale." Post this

A strategic partner of Genesis Global, Genesis Accel was started by proven operators and investors with decades of experience and expertise in core technology. Genesis Accel invests in early-stage startups that will impact the digital revolution. The organization's portfolio includes Siriux (acquired by Vectra.ai), Versus, Infinite Reality, Seekr.ai and Highsman and participation in MoonPay, Gemini, and Animoca Brands.

Di Giambattista has started several successful businesses, including application security orchestration firm ZeroNorth, which he led through multiple rounds of funding and deployment at several Fortune 100 companies.

"Genesis Global's diverse range of services is strategically designed to meet the evolving needs of modern businesses and the workforce," said Tom Meredith, CEO of Genesis Global. "Ernesto is a proven leader in his role at Genesis Accel and with his entrepreneurial, growth-oriented background and enterprise knowledge, he knows what is needed to grow Genesis Global from a regional operation to an enterprise on a national scale. Ernesto is a great addition to the Genesis Global leadership team that is helping to position our company as an essential growth partner to our clients."

"Genesis Global has a massive opportunity to propel growth and scale," said Ernesto Di Giambattista, COO at Genesis Global. "By leveraging the company's strong foundation of service, offerings, and expanding customer base, we have the flexibility to explore new growth avenues that align with the dynamic needs of today's business environment."

Prior to ZeroNorth, Di Giambattista held multiple business and technology executive roles including at Sentinel Benefits & Financial Group. There he was responsible for transforming his organization into a technology services group, to include the development of a center of operational excellence and full redesign of critical security controls, while decreasing the organization's operational costs. Previously, Di Giambattista served as senior member of Bank of America's Information Security & Resiliency Group and Corporate Audit organizations, where he was responsible for assessing and managing the information security risk of global technology vendors. In addition, during his tenure, he was instrumental in the cybersecurity integration of acquisitions of other financial institutions.

Further, Ernesto has been a trusted advisor on cybersecurity for private and public entities, including members of the U.S. Senate and U.S. House of Representatives. Ernesto also serves as a Board of Director to the Massachusetts Technology Collaboratives and the Massachusetts Cybersecurity Strategy Council.

Genesis Global is a privately held, certified woman owned staffing and workforce solutions provider, which allows our clients to capture diversity credit. Since 1999, our core business is staffing direct hire, temporary workforce, and contract consulting.

