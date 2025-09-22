Genesis Products Delivers Ultra Lightweight Interior for Coachmen All-Electric RVEX

"Coachmen came to us with the primary goal of reducing weight in the unit. We turned to innovative materials like our exclusive G-Lite plywood and our G-Strong PET foam-core panels to achieve our goals," said Kyle Rasler, Genesis Engineering Manager. Post this

Genesis's engineering expertise enabled a remarkable 45% weight reduction in cabinetry, saving over 290 lbs, through a combination of G-lite and LISOCORE®, a material-efficient high-performance construction material with a patented structural design. The floors, ceilings and walls are 50% lighter than OSB or plywood thanks to the lightweight G-Strong panels, which also absorb zero moisture and doubles the R-value of its wood alternative.

"We couldn't have done this without Genesis. They saw our vision and had not only the design and engineering capabilities, but also the drive to help bring it to fruition." – Zach Eppers, General Manager at Coachmen RV.

Genesis designed the interior with high-performance luxury vinyl featuring stone and woodgrain finishes and innovative new storage features, including two pull-out pantries. The result is a super lightweight, resilient interior that meets the demands of modern travelers and sets a new benchmark for the industry.

About Genesis Products

Founded in 2002, Genesis Products is "Product Driven – People Powered" as a leading supplier of laminated panels and wood components for a variety of industries, including leading manufacturers in the Recreational Vehicle, Cabinet & Storage, Store Fixture, Office & Education, Furniture and Transportation industries. Our products and services include: panel supply, laminated panels, panel processing, interior doors, cabinet doors and components, wrapped moldings, bed parts, closets and shelving, drawer parts, tables & bases, RV interior components, PET molded parts, thermal and acoustic liners, insulators and shields, and assembled store fixtures. Genesis operates facilities in Elkhart County, Indiana; Fort Wayne, Indiana; Keysville, Virginia; Mocksville, North Carolina; Sebring, Florida, and Hope, Arkansas with thirteen plants across the Midwest and East Coast.

