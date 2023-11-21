Genesis Products Features Qwel™ Designer Acoustic Wall Tiles

"Launching our Qwel designer acoustic wall tiles gives customers even more opportunities to transform their vertical surfaces with designs that are visually stimulating and provide acoustical benefits." -- Erin Curtis, VP - Marketing and Development, Genesis Products. Post this

Available in rectangle, square and hexagon shapes in sizes ranging from 4" to 24", Qwel wall tiles can be mixed and matched to achieve elegantly unique designs. The designer collection colors match the neutrals of the ceiling tiles in white, black, greys and browns.

"We decided to debut our Vibrant Earth collection to introduce pops of color that can truly transform Qwel tile configurations into wall art. Chili Red, Avocado Green, Dandelion Yellow and Ocean Blue expand our palette to give designers more options," said Cory Marvel, Business Development Manager for Qwel.

Like Qwel Acoustic Ceiling Tiles, architects, designers and design-build pros also appreciate Qwel wall tiles construction from 100% non-woven PET fibers and up to 50% recycled materials. The tiles provide outstanding acoustic performance without chemical after-treatments and are 100% recyclable.

Durable and lightweight, the washable tiles are dust and shakeout-free, stain-, mold- and mildew-resistant and feature a Class A rating for fire and smoke.

Simple tools like a measuring tape, utility knife, straight edge, level, pencil, and a roller for applying pressure are all that is typically needed for installation. The peel and stick adhesive works on any clean, dry substrate.

Qwel wall tiles provide architects and designers with the freedom to create dynamic visual elements for a lasting impression. To learn more about Qwel Designer Acoustic tiles, visit http://www.QwelTiles.com.

About Genesis Products

Founded in 2002, Genesis Products is "Product Driven – People Powered" as a leading supplier of laminated panels and wood components for a variety of industries, including leading manufacturers in the Cabinet & Storage, Store Fixture, Office & Education, Recreational Vehicle, Furniture and Transportation industries. Our products and services include: panel supply, laminated panels, panel processing, interior doors, wrapped moldings, bed parts, drawer parts, tables and bases, RV interior components, and assembled store fixtures. Genesis operates facilities in Elkhart County, Indiana and Keysville, Virginia, with nine plants across the Midwest and East Coast. Visit http://www.genesisproductsinc.com.

