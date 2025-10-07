Genesis Products HPL and Funder TFL Are Now Available on A&D Focused Material Bank

"By joining Material Bank, we're not only putting our products at architects' and designers' fingertips—we're also expanding access to a broader audience who may not have discovered the depth and versatility of our laminate surface solutions before." - Leah Peat, Marketing Director, Genesis Products Post this

"Being part of Material Bank starts an exciting chapter for us," said Leah Peat, Marketing Director at Genesis Products. "Architects and designers are increasingly looking for efficiency in their material selection process without settling for sub-standard designs. By joining Material Bank, we're not only putting our products at their fingertips—we're also expanding access to a broader audience who may not have discovered the depth and versatility of our laminate surface solutions before."

With this launch, Genesis Products reinforces its commitment to providing trend-forward, sustainable products, all while ensuring product samples are accessible to architects & designers in just a 24-hour turnaround time.

For more information and to order samples, visit the Funder by Genesis Material Bank page at https://www.materialbank.com/partner/funderbygenesisproducts or reach out at FunderAmerica.com/Contact.

To learn more about Genesis, visit: genesisproductsinc.com.

About Genesis Products

Founded in 2002, Genesis Products is "Product Driven – People Powered" as a leading supplier of laminated panels and wood components for a variety of industries, including leading manufacturers in the Recreational Vehicle, Cabinet & Storage, Store Fixture, Office & Education, Furniture and Transportation industries. Our products and services include: panel supply, laminated panels, panel processing, interior doors, cabinet doors and components, wrapped moldings, bed parts, closets and shelving, drawer parts, tables & bases, RV interior components, PET molded parts, thermal and acoustic liners, insulators and shields, and assembled store fixtures. Genesis operates facilities in Elkhart County, Indiana; Fort Wayne, Indiana; Keysville, Virginia; Mocksville, North Carolina; Sebring, Florida, and Hope, Arkansas with thirteen plants across the Midwest and East Coast.

Media Contact

Maureen Murray, Genesis Products Inc., (973) 713-7367, [email protected], https://genesisproductsinc.com/

SOURCE Genesis Products Inc.