Genesis Products HPL and Funder TFL Are Now Available on A&D Focused Material Bank

GOSHEN, Ind., Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Genesis Products, a leading manufacturer of interior laminated components, and Funder by Genesis, long-standing TFL panel experts, are pleased to announce their debut on Material Bank, the largest marketplace for architectural and design materials. This new partnership makes it easier than ever for architects, designers, and specifiers to discover and order samples from Genesis' and Funder's expansive portfolios.
On the Material Bank page, Genesis Products showcases designs within its Surface Synergies collection, including both High Pressure Laminate (HPL) and Thermally Fused Laminate (TFL) offerings. These curated finishes are designed to deliver a seamless match across applications, helping design professionals achieve cohesive aesthetics in both residential and commercial spaces. Additional samples in matching materials include 2DL and 3DL vinyl and edgeband that can be ordered at https://funderamerica.com/samples/.
"Being part of Material Bank starts an exciting chapter for us," said Leah Peat, Marketing Director at Genesis Products. "Architects and designers are increasingly looking for efficiency in their material selection process without settling for sub-standard designs. By joining Material Bank, we're not only putting our products at their fingertips—we're also expanding access to a broader audience who may not have discovered the depth and versatility of our laminate surface solutions before."
With this launch, Genesis Products reinforces its commitment to providing trend-forward, sustainable products, all while ensuring product samples are accessible to architects & designers in just a 24-hour turnaround time.
For more information and to order samples, visit the Funder by Genesis Material Bank page at https://www.materialbank.com/partner/funderbygenesisproducts or reach out at FunderAmerica.com/Contact.
To learn more about Genesis, visit: genesisproductsinc.com.
About Genesis Products
Founded in 2002, Genesis Products is "Product Driven – People Powered" as a leading supplier of laminated panels and wood components for a variety of industries, including leading manufacturers in the Recreational Vehicle, Cabinet & Storage, Store Fixture, Office & Education, Furniture and Transportation industries. Our products and services include: panel supply, laminated panels, panel processing, interior doors, cabinet doors and components, wrapped moldings, bed parts, closets and shelving, drawer parts, tables & bases, RV interior components, PET molded parts, thermal and acoustic liners, insulators and shields, and assembled store fixtures. Genesis operates facilities in Elkhart County, Indiana; Fort Wayne, Indiana; Keysville, Virginia; Mocksville, North Carolina; Sebring, Florida, and Hope, Arkansas with thirteen plants across the Midwest and East Coast.
