Genesis Products Launches HPL and Edgeband Stocking Program for Seamless Sourcing

Edgeband will be stocked at 7 locations nationwide with availability in standard 15/16" W x 1mm and a 2-week lead time on average. Because Genesis holds its supplier to the same standards it holds itself, customers can expect truly complete Edgeband matches to achieve a seamless look for panels, doors and drawers.

"The Surface synergies program enables customers to consolidate all products on one truck, minimizing the cost and logistical challenges of transportation," said Chris Tutuska, Product Director. "Our goal is to have all materials arrive on time – at the same time – to streamline fabrication."

See all 38 Surface Synergies matches, including their HPL and Edgeband, laid out beautifully at Closet Expo booth 316, June 11-13 in West Palm Beach, Florida. They'll also be showcasing XClad Cabinets, their wood powder-coated storage system that is commanding the garage space. Learn more at http://www.genesisproductsinc.com

About Genesis Products

Founded in 2002, Genesis Products is "Product Driven – People Powered" and a leading supplier of laminated panels and wood components for a variety of industries – including Cabinets & Storage, RV Interiors, Work Vehicles, and Commercial Acoustic Interiors. Genesis operates facilities in Indiana, Virginia, Florida, and Arkansas with 13 plants across the Midwest, Southeast, and East Coast. Visit http://www.genesisproductsinc.com to learn more.

