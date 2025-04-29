Genesis Products Renovates Driver Lounge For IndyCar's AJ Foyt Racing

As a leading supplier of RV interiors, we saw an opportunity to build on our partnership with AJ Foyt Racing by helping to renovate their driver trailer. -- Erin Curtis, VP of Marketing and Development at Genesis Products, Inc. Post this

"Our first objective, as it is with all our customers, was to understand both the pain points and vision of Santino and the team so we could help them accomplish their goals. They wanted something that reflected their brand but also utilized space efficiently." Genesis translated the competitive spirit of the AJ Foyt brand persona through exclusive UltraFoil laminates featuring a black leather finish offset by a premium light woodgrain. Incorporating the brand's signature "Coyote Red" took shape in a custom countertop edge detail and cabinet liners.

Genesis Product Manager, Nic Bontrager and Engineering Manager, Kyle Rasler, played key roles in the project and leaned on unique Genesis capabilities to set the interior apart. "As the only American maker of a Euro-style door, we wanted to give the team an edgy, contemporary look. The 'crank-style' door and hidden hardware are inspired by European caravan design, but we've executed it with an American flair," says Bontrager. Rasler took on the challenge of creating a functional space for the team, from redesigning all the interior cabinet storage to planning a new layout with a U-shaped couch, swiveling table and individual helmet lockers.

Driver Santino Ferrucci explains the result: "I couldn't believe this was the same trailer. The transformation was incredible. It makes it a lot more enjoyable to prep, debrief with the team, or just relax," shares Ferrucci. "They turned this thing into the ultimate pit stop," he adds.

