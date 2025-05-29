GENESIS PRODUCT'S "ULTRAFOIL BY GENESIS" NAMED BEST VIDEO SERIES - PRODUCTS & SERVICES FOR SOCIAL VIDEO AND BEST CAMPAIGN, SOCIAL MEDIA IN THE 46th ANNUAL TELLY AWARDS

"Genesis is proud to offer products that enable our customers to make a bold statement, and so we aimed to launch this product in a bold way." -- Erin Curtis, VP of Marketing & Development for Genesis Post this

"Genesis is proud to offer products that enable our customers to make a bold statement, and so we aimed to launch this product in a bold way."

"As a small, in-house creative team, we are always looking for ways to push boundaries while still staying scrappy and on budget. Our RV interiors campaign is 'defy the limits,' a mantra that reflects our commitment to product innovation. We take that same approach in our creative marketing in order to build an experience with our brand that is cohesive, from videos on social all the way down to receiving our products on the line," shares Curtis.

Paul Lyzun, Video Specialist; Nick Brichetto, Sr Creative Marketing Manager; and Sydney Zentz, Marketing Coordinator for Genesis, are also credited on the awards. The campaign is featured on Genesis' social media platforms and can be viewed here: UltraFoil by Genesis Campaign

Of the over 13,000 entrants, only about 7-10% of entrants are chosen as Silver Telly Award winners, and around 18-25% are Bronze winners, indicating a highly competitive selection process. Winners were chosen by The Telly Awards Judging Council, which includes Ben Wackett, Marketing Director, ENSO Sports & Entertainment Agency; Brian Toombs, Head of Roku Brand Studio, Roku Brand Studio; Lucy Shen, Creator Marketing Manager, Patreon; Irantzu Diez-Gamboa, CEO North America, MediaPro; Rosalind Pressman, VP Brand Marketing, Pluto TV; Adam Faze, Executive Producer, Gymnasium; James Young, EVP, Head of Creative Innovation, BBDO New York; Sarah Minnie, Head of Artist Development and Production, Open Television; Nicole Lederman, Executive Producer, The Martin Agency, and Gregg Stouffer, Lead Editor, Pickleball TV.

The full list of the 46th Annual Telly Awards winners can be found at http://www.tellyawards.com/winners. Learn more about the Genesis UltraFoil collection at genesisproductsinc.com/trendwatch/ultrafoil-exclusive-color-collections/

About Genesis Products

Founded in 2002, Genesis Products is "Product Driven – People Powered" as a leading supplier of laminated panels and wood components for a variety of industries, including leading manufacturers in the Cabinet & Storage, Store Fixture, Office & Education, Recreational Vehicle, Furniture and Transportation industries. Our products and services include: panel supply, laminated panels, panel processing, interior doors, cabinet doors and components, wrapped moldings, bed parts, closets and shelving, drawer parts, tables & bases, RV interior components, PET molded parts, thermal and acoustic liners, insulators and shields, and assembled store fixtures. Genesis operates facilities in Elkhart County, Indiana; Fort Wayne, Indiana and Keysville, Virginia, with fourteen plants across the Midwest and East Coast.

Media Contact

Maureen Murray, Genesis Products Inc., (973) 713-7367, [email protected], https://genesisproductsinc.com/

SOURCE Genesis Products Inc.