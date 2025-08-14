Genesis Regenerative: Advancing the Science of Regenerative Medicine and Honoring a True American Hero

Through a holistic approach to patient care, a focus on education, and a dedication to ethical practices, Genesis Regenerative is poised to shape the future of regenerative medicine and healthcare. Post this

Regenerative Protein Array (RPA) is the next generation of regenerative science, beyond PRP and stem cells, that is the result of almost 20 years of research and 5 years of treating Hollywood elite and professional athletes. Now, this innovative science is available to our communities and families, providing an acellular, non-biologic option to regeneration that potentially diminishes the risks associated with cellular products, while providing twice the healing proteins of 5 of the other top regenerative therapies combined. These powerful proteins, known as growth factors, cytokines and miRNA, are the "active ingredients" that have been widely researched to create homeostasis in the body and aid in healing.

Genesis Regenerative's commitment to advancing healthcare goes beyond offering innovative products. It is dedicated to advancing the knowledge of both clinicians and patients to advance patient outcomes. Supported by a highly experienced and multi-specialty Clinical Advisory Board, Genesis Regenerative provides many programs to advance communication and learning for clinicians and patients, via programs like the Genesis Clinician Forum, Genesis Clinician Case Study Reviews, the Genesis Clinical Registry, Patient Testimonials, and instructional courses.

In 2023, Genesis Regenerative was founded by Michael Major, a distinguished entrepreneur and pastor, and it has grown into a strategic partnership between DG Medical Group and NOVO Bio Alliance. With over 100 years of medical device and biologics experience, and over 50 years of data management experience in the combined leadership teams, Genesis Regenerative is innovating both the science and education of regenerative medicine under the guidance of notable executives Lisa Evans, Jeffrey Phillips, and Joe Hunt.

CEO Mike Major states, "In reflecting on the essence of success and entrepreneurship, Genesis Regenerative prioritizes compassion, ethical conduct, and patient-centric care. Success, for the company, lies in empowering clinicians to heal patients effectively, helping patients achieve their quality of life goals, and maintaining a high standard of service with dignity and respect. Through a holistic approach to patient care, a focus on education, and a dedication to ethical practices, Genesis Regenerative is poised to shape the future of regenerative medicine and healthcare."

For more information about Genesis Regenerative and its impactful work in regenerative medicine, visit their website at: https://genesisregenerative.com/

