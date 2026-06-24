Genesis Research Group launches free access to EVID AI, its full-spectrum evidence synthesis platform, through 2026

Developed in-house and refined through two years of real-world application, EVID AI provides a structured environment for conducting evidence synthesis activities. The platform is now available free of charge through 2026 for approved life sciences organizations and eligible researchers. Post this

Designed as a flexible working model, the EVID AI free access program enables teams and individuals to run projects independently, collaborate with Genesis experts, or delegate entirely, depending on their needs.

"Run it yourself. Run it with Genesis. Or have Genesis run it for you."

*A single environment for evidence work*

EVID AI brings evidence activities into one place, removing fragmentation across tools and processes, providing teams with a practical way to apply the same structured approaches used in evidence work within a single platform and workflow. It enables teams to:

Identify and assess relevant literature

Manage structured review workflows

Monitor evolving evidence landscapes

Support decision-making with clearer, more structured outputs

*Designed for life sciences decision-making*

EVID AI has been built and refined within Genesis' own work, reflecting evidence synthesis needs across HEOR, RWE, Medical Affairs, and Market Access.

By aligning with real-world workflows, it supports faster, more informed decisions across the product lifecycle, supporting how therapies are evaluated, understood, and ultimately made available to patients.

*Access and next steps*

Approved users will receive free platform access through 31 December 2026, with optional access to Genesis expertise for protocol design, search strategy, screening, interpretation, and full project delivery.

Expert support remains separate from the platform offer and is provided based on user needs. Interested individuals can request access via the Genesis website.

Request free access at genesisrg.com

*About Genesis Research Group*

EVIDENCE. EXPERIENCE. JUDGMENT.

Genesis Research Group is a global life sciences consulting firm specializing in evidence generation, health economics and outcomes research, real-world evidence, market access, pricing strategy, and stakeholder insights. Genesis combines rigorous evidence, deep expertise, and practical judgment to help companies reduce uncertainty and make better decisions across development, launch, access, and commercialization.

For further press information, contact [email protected].

Media Contact

Richard Chumbley, Genesis Research Group, 44 07541574810, [email protected], https://genesisrg.com

SOURCE Genesis Research Group