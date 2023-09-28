Genesis RV Interiors Featured in Several New Units On Display at RV Open House

"Super matte finishes create an understated yet high-end look, so we used a matte black on lower cabinets and pantry walls to contrast leather accents in the coach. We paired that with a soft, natural woodgrain featuring striking blue-grey accents." -- Phyllis Beyers, Film Product Manager, Genesis Tweet this

"Super matte finishes create an understated yet high-end look, so we used a matte black on lower cabinets and pantry walls to contrast leather accents in the coach. We paired that with a soft, natural woodgrain featuring striking blue-grey accents," said Phyllis Beyers, Film Product Manager for Genesis. The color story is uninterrupted by contemporary flat cabinetry, accented by hidden or flat hardware from Baldacci – an exclusive brand distributed by Genesis.

The Genesis engineering team defied right angles with curved edges on cabinet end pads and pantry doors. This helped optimize space while also softening sight lines. "We pushed ourselves to do things differently to create these components, including adapting our process to produce large-scale, edge-banded, curved parts. We will continue to innovate with new materials that bring the latest in form and function to the industry," said Nic Bontrager, Cabinet Components Product Manager at Genesis.

Lightweight PET ceilings and walls finish off the space, adding additional texture as well as acoustical benefits.

Storyteller is pleased with the result, "We couldn't be happier with the partnership developing this industry-first Adventure Truck with Genesis. We appreciate all the effort and creativity of Genesis' amazing team," said Lee Conn, president/COO for Storyteller Overland.

Genesis components are featured in other contemporary interiors at the Open House including:

Lineal slatwall feature for Winnebago Voyage made from routed PET with face lamination – both stunning and lightweight.

First Coachman Class A featuring curved, two-tone doors with square Baldacci knobs. Open shelving with black acrylic inserts offer a new look for shelving on-the-road.

Unique, within-frame design of contemporary slab cabinet doors in the Crossroads Towable Concept. High-end, mortise & tenon two-tone passage doors complete the look.

To learn more about Genesis Products and their innovative solutions for RV interiors, visit genesisproductsinc.com.

About Genesis Products

Founded in 2002, Genesis Products is "Product Driven – People Powered" as a leading supplier of laminated panels and wood components for a variety of industries, including leading manufacturers in the Cabinet & Storage, Store Fixture, Office & Education, Recreational Vehicle, Furniture and Transportation industries. Our products and services include: panel supply, laminated panels, panel processing, interior doors, cabinet doors and components, wrapped moldings, bed parts, closets and shelving, drawer parts, tables & bases, RV interior components, PET molded parts, thermal and acoustic liners, insulators and shields, and assembled store fixtures. Genesis operates facilities in Elkhart County, Indiana; Fort Wayne, Indiana and Keysville, Virginia, with fourteen plants across the Midwest and East Coast. http://www.genesisproductsinc.com

