Genesis Unveils Emerging Technology, HOCl Atomizing, for 'Air Quality Awareness Week'

HOCl atomizing is the safest, most effective, and natural method for controlling airborne contaminants.

FREDERICK, Md., May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Frederick, MD-based Genesis + HOCL introduces two HOCl atomizing machines for Air Quality Awareness Week. Genesis is the sole U.S. distributor of this technology, previously only available in Japan and South Korea, bringing the Genesis 2.6 and UX4 to the U.S. market for business and residential applications. HOCl atomizing is the safest, most effective, and natural method for controlling airborne contaminants, including viruses, bacteria, mold, and allergens. Genesis + HOCL is distinctive as the only air quality control technology that simultaneously targets harmful pathogens both in the air and on surfaces.

Genesis + HOCL, headquartered in Frederick, MD, is a pioneering company at the forefront of HOCl atomizing technology. Established in 2020, Genesis + HOCL is revolutionizing disinfection with its comprehensive approach. Harnessing the power of Hypochlorous (HOCl), a naturally occurring substance, Genesis + HOCL provides simultaneous air and surface disinfection that is safe, eco-friendly, and highly effective.

With a dedication to innovation and sustainability, the science behind Genesis + HOCL's products has been rigorously evaluated and confirmed by regulatory agencies, healthcare institutions, professional organizations, independent laboratories, and academic institutions in more than 50 countries worldwide.

For more information about Genesis + HOCL and its transformative solutions for air quality and pathogen defense, visit GenesisHOCL.com or contact 301-367-2177.

