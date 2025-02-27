Genesys Technologies Strengthens Payment Security with AES-256 Key Deployment via MagTek's Reader Management API

"Integrating with MagTek's latest hardware, Reader Management API and cloud services, builds on our aligned core values of security and ease-of-use." - Dave Richards, Vice President of Genesys Technologies. Post this

The payments industry has long relied on TDEA and proprietary encryption methods. However, the growing sophistication of cyber threats has accelerated the shift to AES-256 for superior security. AES-256 encryption, combined with DUKPT key management, offers robust resistance against even the most advanced brute-force attacks while maintaining computational efficiency. This not only enhances security but also speeds up transaction processing, ensuring a seamless payment experience.

CryptoTap Plus originally used DynaProx readers loaded with TDES/TDEA but can now transition to AES-256 using MagTek Reader Management Service (RMS) to upgrade devices in the field. Transitioning from TDEA to AES-256 is a simple, automated process using RMS.

The MagTek Reader Management System offers remote services for MagTek's products. Remote Services use a single-source security model, an ESO-certified key injection platform, and deliver secure key handling and configuration updates. The MagTek Reader Management System is a suite of apps and source code that automates the ability to configure and update MagTek readers across an enterprise deployment, even for large fleets of geographically dispersed devices.

"We are really excited to enhance the security in our CryptoTap Plus Solution," said Dave Richards, Vice President of Genesys Technologies. "Integrating with MagTek's latest hardware, Reader Management API and cloud services, builds on our aligned core values of security and ease-of-use and puts us in a unique place in the marketplace. MagTek's Magensa Cloud Services and their DynaProx readers have enabled us to offer the most secure payment solution in the carwash and laundry industry."

"We've worked with Genesys since they first integrated our MagneSafe IntelliHeads into their payment kiosk," said Rod Vesling, SVP of Business Development. "They have consistently been at the forefront of payment security, and their adoption of our AES-256 solution reinforces that commitment. We look forward to enabling their payment systems with the most advanced encryption and key management technologies available."

CryptoTap Plus is available now through Genesys's vetted reseller partners listed on mycryptopay.com and will be available with AES-256 encryption as the standard scheme soon. For more information stop by the CryptoPay booth at the First BIG Car Wash EXPO in 2025, February 26-28, 2025, at the Fort Worth Convention Center MagTek's DynaProx and Magensa Cloud Services are available now for custom solution integration with AES-256 encryption with development tools posted and available today on https://www.magtek.com.

About MagTek

Founded in 1972, MagTek is a leading manufacturer of electronic systems for the reliable issuance, reading, transmission, and security of cards, barcodes, checks, PINs, and identification documents. Leading with innovation and engineering excellence, MagTek is known for quality and dependability. Its products include secure card reader/authenticators, Qwantum secure cards, token generators; EMV Contact Chip, EMV Contactless, barcode and NFC reading devices; encrypting check scanners, PIN pads, and credential personalization systems. These products are used worldwide by financial institutions, retailers, payment processors, and ISVs to provide efficient and private electronic transactions.

MagTek is headquartered in Seal Beach, CA.

About Genesys Technologies

Genesys Technologies supplies point of sale solutions to the unattended cleaning solution environments. Founded in 2001 with a goal in mind to keep transactions secure, the process cost-effective and simple, and with award winning customer service. In a global field of more than 10,000 businesses, Genesys Technologies was recently ranked in the top 100 providers for best customer service as measured by the chat provider LiveHelpNow. This recognition highlights the professionalism, skill, concern, and quest to provide the best service possible.

We offer solutions that pay for themselves. Combined tickets reduce credit card fees and credit card use is proven to increase purchase and final ticket expenditure. We make it easy for your clientele. With easy to understand and visual queuing graphics, we make the payment process as simple as possible.

For more information visit www.getcryptopay.com.

For more information:

Dave Richards, Vice President

Genesys Technologies

[email protected]

Media Contact

Rebecca Robinson, MagTek, 1 5625466400 6629, [email protected], https://www.magtek.com/

SOURCE MagTek