Geneva Capital Management Switches to Ridgeline for Investment Management Tech

When they found Ridgeline, the conversation and the people immediately felt different to Ellenberg. "Other firms gave me a very salesy approach. I'm super conservative and conscious of the risk of switching systems, but, for the first time in all these years, Ridgeline piqued my interest. Their team knew how to develop something better."

Ridgeline is the first cloud-native, enterprise solution for investment management, built to help firms spend more time on what matters. Core functions like portfolio management, trade order management, and client relationship management are brought together with unified, real-time data on a single platform with an intuitive interface. Many customers are replacing up to 9 disparate software packages and a multitude of integrations by transitioning from previous solutions.

As part of their due diligence, Ellenberg attended Ridgeline's annual Base Camp conference last fall. "It was comforting to see other firms there being as excited as I was. Every part of the conference grabbed me." She left confident that now was the time to modernize Geneva's tech. "I never expected that we would make a change when we did. It's just that Ridgeline wowed us — it wasn't the status quo of 'just doing OK.'"

Principal and Client Portfolio Manager Matt Pistorio agrees, saying, "The modern interface and customization offered by Ridgeline is wonderful. This switch is going to be a game changer."

The Geneva team was fully implemented on Ridgeline just six months after contract signing, which included preserving access to more than 30 years of their historical data. The team experienced benefits as soon as they went live. "Instantly, on day one, I realized value," explains Ellenberg. "Right away, having a single source of data eliminated some of our processes."

Ridgeline CEO Dave Blair says, "We're excited to have earned the trust of the Geneva team, be able to demonstrate immediate value, and be in a position to help their business move into the future."

For Ellenberg, the transition to Ridgeline was worth it. "My company was on the same tech for 30 years. I kept asking myself, 'Am I crazy for making this change?' But in the end, we're thrilled with the decision."

